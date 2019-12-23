Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 42, Oak Hill 34

Amherst Steele 55, Oberlin Firelands 41

Belmont Union Local 66, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46

Berlin Hiland 58, Gahanna Lincoln 47

Bridgeport 48, Newcomerstown 44

Bristol 52, Burton Berkshire 39

Cle. Cent. Cath. 58, Chardon NDCL 48

Columbiana Crestview 63, New Middletown Spring. 36

Continental 52, Fostoria 39

Coshocton 41, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38

Delta 51, Millbury Lake 38

Dover 46, Zanesville 22

E. Can. 58, Bowerston Conotton Valley 39

Fairview, Ky. 58, Ironton St. Joseph 49

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Carrollton 26

Independence 55, Middlefield Cardinal 18

Kettering Alter 79, Durham Academy, N.C. 66

Lima Sr. 56, Lima Shawnee 30

McArthur Vinton County 52, Chillicothe Unioto 41

McConnelsville Morgan 58, Beallsville 53

McDonald 56, Youngs. Ursuline 42

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 61, Conneaut 19

Minerva 52, Malvern 33

Nelsonville-York 50, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 31

Rockford Parkway 42, Celina 33

Shelby 65, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 48

Steubenville 61, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 25

Strongsville 55, N. Royalton 22

Ursuline Academy 39, Morrow Little Miami 34

Warren Harding 80, Orange 53

Willoughby S. 49, Kirtland 46

Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Martins Ferry 41

Youngs. Liberty 84, Brookfield 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/