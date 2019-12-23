Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 42, Oak Hill 34
Amherst Steele 55, Oberlin Firelands 41
Belmont Union Local 66, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46
Berlin Hiland 58, Gahanna Lincoln 47
Bridgeport 48, Newcomerstown 44
Bristol 52, Burton Berkshire 39
Cle. Cent. Cath. 58, Chardon NDCL 48
Columbiana Crestview 63, New Middletown Spring. 36
Continental 52, Fostoria 39
Coshocton 41, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38
Delta 51, Millbury Lake 38
Dover 46, Zanesville 22
E. Can. 58, Bowerston Conotton Valley 39
Fairview, Ky. 58, Ironton St. Joseph 49
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Carrollton 26
Independence 55, Middlefield Cardinal 18
Kettering Alter 79, Durham Academy, N.C. 66
Lima Sr. 56, Lima Shawnee 30
McArthur Vinton County 52, Chillicothe Unioto 41
McConnelsville Morgan 58, Beallsville 53
McDonald 56, Youngs. Ursuline 42
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 61, Conneaut 19
Minerva 52, Malvern 33
Nelsonville-York 50, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 31
Rockford Parkway 42, Celina 33
Shelby 65, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 48
Steubenville 61, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 25
Strongsville 55, N. Royalton 22
Ursuline Academy 39, Morrow Little Miami 34
Warren Harding 80, Orange 53
Willoughby S. 49, Kirtland 46
Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Martins Ferry 41
Youngs. Liberty 84, Brookfield 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/