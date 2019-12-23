Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Freeburg 66, Piasa Southwestern 25

Williamsville 65, Edinburg (Coop) BK 30

East Aurora Tournament=

Joliet Catholic 72, Wheaton Academy 71

Naperville Neuqua Valley 55, Downers North 43

Plainfield Central 61, Metea Valley 50

Erie/Prophetstown Tournament=

Morrison 61, Rock Island Alleman 56

Orion 58, Stockton 29

Orion 63, Aledo (Mercer County) 33

Sterling Newman 51, Riverdale 35

Sterling Newman 76, Morrison 45

Glenbard West Tournament=

Glenbard South 63, Guerin 36

Marmion 59, Glenbard North 52

Hinsdale Central Tournament=

Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Maine South 34

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 57, Thornton Fractional South 54

Oswego East 56, Rockford Auburn 36

St. Charles East 64, Lincoln Way Central 43

St. Rita 61, Willowbrook 59

Stevenson 51, Glenbrook North 31

Jacobs Tournament=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 69, Woodstock Marian 43

Barrington 79, Streamwood 66

Cary-Grove 67, Johnsburg 27

Crystal Lake South 55, Bartlett 48

Grayslake Central 41, South Elgin 36

Payton 68, Prairie Ridge 47

Rockford Jefferson 56, Prosser 42

Marengo Tournament=

Crystal Lake Central 57, Harvest Christian Academy 51

Freeport 64, Woodstock 54

Hampshire 51, Sycamore 44

Richmond-Burton 50, Harvard 37

Rich South Tournament=

Chicago (Clark) 75, Julian 48

Chicago Marshall 93, Fenger 58

Farragut 58, Bowen 48

Thornridge 53, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 31

St. Teresa Tournament=

Decatur St. Teresa 53, Maroa-Forsyth 32

Mt. Pulaski 56, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 48

Riverton 69, ALAH 48

Wheeling Tournament=

Fremd 52, Buffalo Grove 48, OT

Libertyville 67, Elgin 43

Maine West 47, Geneva 42

Niles North 76, Waukegan 48

Prospect 59, Deerfield 32

Quincy Notre Dame 76, Mather 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brooks Academy 36, Thornridge 35

Greenville 42, Piasa Southwestern 34

Illini Central 41, Williamsville 38, OT

Joliet Catholic 51, Pontiac 49

Kaneland 43, Serena 41

Latin 56, Holy Trinity 20

Marist 67, Bradley-Bourbonnais 52

Metamora 56, Ottawa 25

Northside Prep 28, Lake View 20

Peoria (H.S.) 63, Peoria Manual 22

Pope County 46, Johnston City 41

Putnam County 37, St. Bede 32

Erie/Prophetstown Tournament=

Aledo (Mercer County) 53, Fulton 49

Knoxville 58, Rockridge 28

Knoxville 65, Wethersfield 31

Monmouth-Roseville 56, Bureau Valley 18

Monmouth-Roseville 89, Morrison 42

Rockridge 32, Bureau Valley 25

Stockton 50, Aledo (Mercer County) 41

Wethersfield 68, Morrison 30

Grant Tournament=

Grant 57, Waukegan 37

Warren 49, De La Salle 45

Libertyville Tournament=

Libertyville 50, Rolling Meadows 34

Streamwood 41, Mundelein 31

Vernon Hills 59, Niles West 38

Lincoln-Way East Tournament=

Pool A=

Lincoln-Way East 37, Andrew 25

Lincoln-Way East 54, Minooka 47

Pool B=

Lincoln Way Central 44, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 32

Lincoln Way Central 48, Hinsdale South 20

Providence 53, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 40

Mascoutah Tournament=

Belleville West 58, Okawville 36

Breese Central 56, Centralia 23

Breese Mater Dei 78, Cahokia 30

Freeburg 42, Belleville East 41

Highland 83, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 25

O’Fallon 71, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 19

Oswego East Tournament=

Lockport 49, Downers South 31

Oswego 38, Metea Valley 36

Plainfield North 41, Aurora (East) 36

Sycamore 54, Plainfield Central 35

Yorkville 53, Naperville Neuqua Valley 49, OT

Riverside Brookfield Tournament=

Riverside-Brookfield 69, Shepard 36

Riverton Tournament=

Fairbury Prairie Central 49, Heyworth 36

Petersburg PORTA 46, Springfield Lutheran 33

Petersburg PORTA 57, Stanford Olympia 51

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 58, North-Mac 41

Sterling Shootout=

Richwoods 61, Proviso East 46

Richwoods 66, Naperville Central 47

Rock Falls 51, Naperville Central 43

Rock Falls 51, Sterling 46

Sterling 71, Hononegah 61

Wheaton North Tournament=

Aurora (West Aurora) 67, St. Charles East 64, OT

Waubonsie Valley 38, Schaumburg 35

Wheaton North 42, Hinsdale Central 30

Willowbrook 73, Elgin 14

___

