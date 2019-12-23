Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fox Chapel 63, Greater Latrobe 47
La Salle 45, Philadelphia Central 34
Mastery Charter North 66, Abington Friends 63
Mount Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29
Nazareth Area 73, Catasauqua 33
Neshaminy 53, New Hope-Solebury 52
Northwestern Lehigh 68, Kutztown 37
West Scranton 72, Williamsport 69
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pottsville Nativity vs. Weatherly, ppd. to Dec 23rd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends 71, Mastery Charter North 50
Cochranton 74, Tidioute Charter 12
Gwynedd Mercy 55, Merion Mercy 28
Hatboro-Horsham 61, Lower Moreland 38
Hickory 38, Meadville 31
Marian Catholic 44, Shenandoah Valley 30
Mercer 40, Rocky Grove 8
Mount St. Joseph 63, West Chester Henderson 36
Pittston Area 53, Wyoming Area 43
Pottsville 39, Pine Grove 34
Saddle River Day, N.J. 72, West Scranton 40
Unionville 47, Avon Grove 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Penn-Mansfield vs. Wellsboro, ppd. to Dec 23rd.
Shenango vs. Wilmington, ppd.
