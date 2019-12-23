Marysville Church Partners with Christ’s Table

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Christmas is only two days away and local charitable organizations are preparing to open their doors to anyone who may be in need in Muskingum County and the surrounding area. Christ’s Table had a little help preparing those in need for the holidays today as New California Presbyterian Church, of Marysville, handed out donations of toys and cold weather items. Brianne Ciminello, with New California Presbyterian Church, says a myriad of different items were brought in for donation in Zanesville.

“We have brought a ton of stuff to give out today. We have coats, we have blankets, hats, gloves, scarves; all that stuff. We have presents for the kids—Santa is going to be here—so, lots and lots of stuff.”

All items given to those in need today at Christ’s Table were donated by members of the New California Presbyterian Church congregation. The church has been partnering with Christ’s Table for at least two decades.

“The church has been coming here—we’ve had a relationship for about 20 years, actually. /// We’ve come twice a year—we come in August to bring school supplies and then in December for the coats and the gifts and things. And then recently, we started a mission trip where we come for a few days in the Summer to help out with different projects around Zanesville. We’ve done Community Garden and different things—which has been really fun.”

Christ’s Table will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. All are welcome to come and enjoy fellowship and a traditional Christmas feast both days.