Man accused of killing family gets interpreter in court

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The court case of a man accused of killing his wife and three other family members in Ohio started over Monday with an interpreter provided for him, following a judge’s ruling allowing the interpreter.

Gurpreet Singh, a 37-year-old native of India, on Monday once again pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated murder in the April 28 fatal shootings of his wife, her parents and her aunt in West Chester. He entered his original plea in August.

The new arraignment was set after Singh’s attorneys last week questioned whether a language barrier prevented Singh from understanding court proceedings. An interpreter fluent in Punjabi must now attend all court proceedings for Singh, a Butler County judge ruled. He said an interpreter should have been provided before Singh’s first court appearance earlier this year.

Singh called 911 on April 28 to report finding the four family members “on the ground and bleeding” in a West Chester apartment where he also lived. The family members had all been shot in the head.

Singh could be sentenced to the death penalty if convicted.