Espanyol fires second coach of La Liga season

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Espanyol fired coach Pablo Machín on Monday with the team in last place in the Spanish league.

The Barcelona-based club did not say who will replace Machin and become its third coach of the season.

Machín replaced David Gallego in October when the team was already struggling. Under Machin, Espanyol did not improve and earned only five points of a possible 30.

His last match was losing at second-to-last Leganés 2-0 on Sunday. That left Espanyol five points from safety.

Machín was also fired in his first campaign with Sevilla last season after impressing with Girona.

The Spanish league started its winter break on Monday. Play resumes in the first week in January.

Espanyol has reached the Europa League’s round-of-32 where it will play Wolverhampton in February.

___

