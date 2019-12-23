Boise State, Portland meet in Diamond Head Classic

Portland (8-5) vs. Boise State (6-5)

Diamond Head Classic , Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Monday, 4:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and Boise State are set to square off in the Diamond Head Classic. Boise State lost 74-60 to Georgia Tech in its most recent game, while Portland fell 81-56 against Houston in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 20.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while Justinian Jessup has put up 15 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Pilots, Isaiah White has averaged 14.3 points while JoJo Walker has put up 11.8 points.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 39.4 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also made 74.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Broncos are 6-0 when holding opponents to 42.4 percent or worse from the field, and 0-5 when opponents shoot better than that. The Pilots are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 3-5 on the year otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pilots have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Broncos. Boise State has an assist on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three games while Portland has assists on 34 of 56 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 78.5 points per game.

