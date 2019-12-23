AHL At A Glance

Sports
Associated Press7
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 31 17 7 2 5 41 86 81
Providence 33 19 11 1 2 41 109 83
Hershey 30 16 9 2 3 37 80 80
WB/Scranton 31 15 12 3 1 34 80 91
Springfield 33 16 15 2 0 34 95 91
Charlotte 30 14 13 3 0 31 86 85
Lehigh Valley 30 12 13 1 4 29 71 83
Bridgeport 32 12 16 3 1 28 70 103
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 29 19 6 2 2 42 95 66
Toronto 28 18 7 2 1 39 101 81
Utica 31 18 10 1 2 39 112 94
Belleville 29 17 11 1 0 35 105 98
Syracuse 30 16 12 2 0 34 99 98
Laval 32 15 13 3 1 34 89 98
Cleveland 30 14 13 1 2 31 85 81
Binghamton 30 9 17 4 0 22 76 106
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 31 22 4 3 2 49 109 70
Iowa 31 16 11 2 2 36 87 93
Rockford 29 17 11 0 1 35 85 85
Chicago 32 14 16 2 0 30 78 94
San Antonio 32 11 13 5 3 30 90 95
Manitoba 33 15 18 0 0 30 95 107
Grand Rapids 31 12 15 2 2 28 92 109
Texas 31 12 16 1 2 27 86 105
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 28 23 5 0 0 46 109 66
Stockton 27 17 5 2 3 39 107 87
Colorado 28 15 10 2 1 33 93 84
Ontario 30 13 13 3 1 30 79 109
San Diego 25 11 12 1 1 24 79 80
Bakersfield 27 10 13 3 1 24 77 99
San Jose 26 10 14 0 2 22 88 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 0

Cleveland 3, Rockford 2

Hartford 3, Providence 0

Hershey 2, Springfield 1, OT

Manitoba 6, San Antonio 4

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2

Toronto 7, Belleville 3

Utica 4, Rochester 3

Chicago 2, Texas 1

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT

Colorado 4, Bakersfield 1

Tucson 8, Ontario 0

San Diego 4, Stockton 3, SO

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Hershey 3, Springfield 2

San Antonio 4, Manitoba 2

Texas 3, Chicago 0

Colorado 7, Bakersfield 5

Thursday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Beast Mode returns? Lynch, Seahawks on verge of reunion

Associated Press

Feeling of doom envelops Garrett, underachieving Cowboys

Associated Press

Arizona QB Murray to have MRI after hamstring injury

Associated Press