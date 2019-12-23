AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|31
|17
|7
|2
|5
|41
|86
|81
|Providence
|33
|19
|11
|1
|2
|41
|109
|83
|Hershey
|30
|16
|9
|2
|3
|37
|80
|80
|WB/Scranton
|31
|15
|12
|3
|1
|34
|80
|91
|Springfield
|33
|16
|15
|2
|0
|34
|95
|91
|Charlotte
|30
|14
|13
|3
|0
|31
|86
|85
|Lehigh Valley
|30
|12
|13
|1
|4
|29
|71
|83
|Bridgeport
|32
|12
|16
|3
|1
|28
|70
|103
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|29
|19
|6
|2
|2
|42
|95
|66
|Toronto
|28
|18
|7
|2
|1
|39
|101
|81
|Utica
|31
|18
|10
|1
|2
|39
|112
|94
|Belleville
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|105
|98
|Syracuse
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|99
|98
|Laval
|32
|15
|13
|3
|1
|34
|89
|98
|Cleveland
|30
|14
|13
|1
|2
|31
|85
|81
|Binghamton
|30
|9
|17
|4
|0
|22
|76
|106
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|31
|22
|4
|3
|2
|49
|109
|70
|Iowa
|31
|16
|11
|2
|2
|36
|87
|93
|Rockford
|29
|17
|11
|0
|1
|35
|85
|85
|Chicago
|32
|14
|16
|2
|0
|30
|78
|94
|San Antonio
|32
|11
|13
|5
|3
|30
|90
|95
|Manitoba
|33
|15
|18
|0
|0
|30
|95
|107
|Grand Rapids
|31
|12
|15
|2
|2
|28
|92
|109
|Texas
|31
|12
|16
|1
|2
|27
|86
|105
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|28
|23
|5
|0
|0
|46
|109
|66
|Stockton
|27
|17
|5
|2
|3
|39
|107
|87
|Colorado
|28
|15
|10
|2
|1
|33
|93
|84
|Ontario
|30
|13
|13
|3
|1
|30
|79
|109
|San Diego
|25
|11
|12
|1
|1
|24
|79
|80
|Bakersfield
|27
|10
|13
|3
|1
|24
|77
|99
|San Jose
|26
|10
|14
|0
|2
|22
|88
|91
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
|Saturday’s Games
Bridgeport 3, WB/Scranton 0
Cleveland 3, Rockford 2
Hartford 3, Providence 0
Hershey 2, Springfield 1, OT
Manitoba 6, San Antonio 4
Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2
Toronto 7, Belleville 3
Utica 4, Rochester 3
Chicago 2, Texas 1
Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT
Colorado 4, Bakersfield 1
Tucson 8, Ontario 0
San Diego 4, Stockton 3, SO
|Sunday’s Games
Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Hershey 3, Springfield 2
San Antonio 4, Manitoba 2
Texas 3, Chicago 0
Colorado 7, Bakersfield 5
|Thursday’s Games
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.