After Christmas Blood Drive to be Held at Secrest Auditorium

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As Christmas rolls around and a new year approaches, many find it easy to get lost in the holiday hustle and bustle. However, Red Cross blood supplies tend to dip during the most wonderful time of the year. Locally, there will be an opportunity to donate blood to the American Red Cross the day after Christmas at Secrest Auditorium, located in downtown Zanesville. Rick Sabine, Director of Secrest Auditorium, says that thanks to Dusty Guitar Promotions donors will be entered to win tickets to a February 7th comedy show.

“What the Red Cross has from Thanksgiving to New Years Day is a slow blood drive season. So, we were happy to be a part of this and to be involved in hosting it again this year—the day after Christmas—December 26th. It’s from 10 AM until 4 PM. We’re giving away t-shirts—Red Cross t-shirts—to everyone that makes a donation; and then everyone that makes a donation, we’re going to have a random drawing they can register to win a pair of tickets to see comedian Rodney Carrington here at the auditorium.”

Secrest Auditorium has been partnering with the American Red Cross for a number of years to hold an After Christmas Blood Drive; and community members are being encouraged to get into the spirit of giving by donating blood.

“Unfortunately, medical conditions—accidents, emergencies don’t slow down. So, they want to make sure they have a good supply of blood this time of year. I think it’s important year-round to donate blood—regardless of the season. But, it is the season of giving so give the gift of life—give some blood.”

The After Christmas Blood Drive will be held this Thursday at Secrest Auditorium from 10 AM to 4 PM. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, go online to www.redcross.org.