MONDAY 12/23:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm. High 54°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold. Low 28°

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 52°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly sunny and warm Monday across SE Ohio, with highs in the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

A weak front will bring partly cloudy skies during the overnight to the region and this will keep temperatures slightly warmer. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

The front will keep clouds in the region on Christmas Eve, along with slightly cooler conditions. Highs will top off in the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day will be quiet one, so there will be no travel concerns weather wise across SE Ohio. Temperatures will be well above average on Christmas Day, with highs in the mid to possibly upper 50s!

The warmth looks to continue into the end of the week, but rain chances will return on Friday into the weekend. Colder conditions will eventually return by the start of next week, with highs in the mid 40s on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

