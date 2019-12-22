Two Brothers Create Light Show in Pine St. Neighborhood

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Austin & Brandon Lemmon have created a big light display at their Lindbergh Avenue home, just off Pine Street.

“We have a synchronized Christmas Lights show and it has seven songs. I sit down and program it over the last five or six months to get it right on with all the music,” says Austin Lemmon.

The brothers say the idea got started a few years ago with 10,000 lights. The display, they say, gets bigger each year. The effort to build the display begins in June and July, then they finish around Thanksgiving.

“Usually all through the month we have a lot of traffic. Usually when it gets close to Christmas we have a lot. Christmas Eve is our most packed night, probably, over here,” says Brandon Lemmon.

It usually takes the Lemmon brothers about three days to pack-in all of the Christmas lights.