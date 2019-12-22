Stadium announcement warns about racism at Tottenham-Chelsea

Sports
Associated Press2

LONDON (AP) — An announcement has been made over the stadium speakers during Tottenham’s Premier League game against London rival Chelsea to warn about racism from fans.

The referee implemented the first step of FIFA’s protocol dealing with discrimination in games.

The announcement over speakers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium said: “Racist behavior among spectators is interfering with the game.” __

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Racism in stands mars Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Tottenham in EPL

Associated Press

Tannehill’s throwing helps Titans to early lead vs. Saints

Associated Press

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has early 67-yard TD vs. Redskins

Associated Press