Tigers agree to 1-year deals with Cron, Schoop

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers agreed to one-year deals with free agents Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, adding some power to a team that finished last in the American League in home runs in 2019.

The deals are each for $6.1 million.

Schoop and Cron both played for Minnesota last season, helping the Twins hit a record 307 home runs. Schoop, a second baseman, batted .256 with 23 homers — his fourth straight season with over 20. He turned 28 in October.

The 29-year-old Cron hit .253 with 25 home runs. He started 110 games at first base.

The Tigers announced the agreements Saturday and also designated first baseman Brandon Dixon for assignment.

