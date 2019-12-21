Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 61, Lyndhurst Brush 57

Akr. Hoban 53, Chardon NDCL 42

Akr. Manchester 59, Akr. Ellet 40

Alliance Marlington 52, Alliance 17

Arcadia 62, Tiffin Calvert 36

Ashland Crestview 63, Greenwich S. Cent. 17

Ashland Mapleton 32, New London 20

Ashville Teays Valley 53, Cols. Upper Arlington 37

Attica Seneca E. 60, Upper Sandusky 25

Avon 55, Grafton Midview 45

Avon Lake 56, N. Ridgeville 42

Barberton 34, Ravenna SE 32

Barnesville 52, Rayland Buckeye 37

Bay Village Bay 49, Rocky River 37

Beachwood 54, Painesville Harvey 45

Beavercreek 48, Trotwood-Madison 44

Bellbrook 60, Brookville 25

Beloit W. Branch 49, Carrollton 23

Belpre 56, Portsmouth Clay 38

Botkins 46, Jackson Center 19

Brooklyn 52, Middlefield Cardinal 48

Bryan 65, Holland Springfield 39

Bucyrus Wynford 62, Sycamore Mohawk 22

Can. Glenoak 65, Eastlake N. 43

Can. South 40, Salem 39

Canal Fulton Northwest 44, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42

Cardington-Lincoln 74, Centerburg 21

Carey 46, New Riegel 40

Castalia Margaretta 81, Loudonville 39

Centerville 64, Miamisburg 38

Chagrin Falls 38, Geneva 20

Chardon 58, Jefferson Area 31

Chillicothe 44, Jackson 27

Chillicothe Huntington 55, Bainbridge Paint Valley 36

Cin. Anderson 48, Kings Mills Kings 32

Cin. Mariemont 39, Georgetown 31

Cin. Oak Hills 55, Fairfield 54

Cin. Princeton 65, Hamilton 42

Cin. Purcell Marian 53, Day. Chaminade Julienne 37

Cin. Sycamore 53, Cin. Summit Country Day 41

Cin. Turpin 49, Milford 40

Cin. Walnut Hills 95, Cin. Withrow 34

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 84, Doylestown Chippewa 76

Cle. St. Joseph 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49

Clyde 46, Lexington 44

Cols. Beechcroft 68, Tol. Waite 26

Cols. DeSales 89, Cols. Whetstone 27

Cols. Hartley 46, Plain City Jonathan Alder 43

Cols. South 60, Day. Thurgood Marshall 23

Cols. Watterson 77, Logan 55

Columbia Station Columbia 54, Sheffield Brookside 33

Columbiana Crestview 60, Hubbard 25

Cory-Rawson 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 31

Cuyahoga Hts. 34, Fairport Harbor Harding 12

Dalton 47, Navarre Fairless 22

Danville 57, Sparta Highland 54

Day. Dunbar 61, Day. Ponitz Tech. 55

Day. Northridge 47, Cols. Grandview Hts. 45

Day. Stivers 55, Cin. Woodward 42

DeGraff Riverside 52, N. Lewisburg Triad 49

Defiance Ayersville 49, Montpelier 45, 2OT

Delaware Christian 64, Northside Christian 9

Dresden Tri-Valley 59, McConnelsville Morgan 36

Dublin Coffman 49, Powell Olentangy Liberty 34

E. Can. 44, Malvern 35

E. Palestine 52, Wilmington, Pa. 40

Eaton 64, Franklin 52

Elyria 52, Fairview 23

Elyria Cath. 52, Fairview 23

Fredericktown 48, Galion Northmor 42

Ft. Loramie 56, Anna 24

Ft. Recovery 70, Arcanum 49

Gallipolis Gallia 60, Athens 52

Garfield Hts. 70, E. Cle. Shaw 41

Garrettsville Garfield 59, Leavittsburg LaBrae 57

Gates Mills Gilmour 55, Perry 51

Girard 54, Youngs. Chaney High School 32

Granville Christian 43, Cols. Horizon Science 20

Greenfield McClain 37, Hillsboro 30

Greenville 48, Xenia 39

Groveport Madison Christian 35, Tree of Life 32

Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Continental 36

Huber Hts. Wayne 77, Clayton Northmont 28

Independence 60, Wickliffe 23

Kalida 48, Convoy Crestview 40

Kent Roosevelt 49, Akr. Firestone 36

Kinsman Badger 46, Campbell Memorial 38

Kirtland 59, Richmond Hts. 18

LaGrange Keystone 45, Oberlin 27

Lakewood 53, N. Olmsted 38

Leetonia 50, Vienna Mathews 45

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 52, Cin. Colerain 36

Lima Cent. Cath. 35, Lima Shawnee 28

London 61, Cols. Ready 31

Louisville 66, Minerva 55

Lowellville 31, Hanoverton United 28

Macedonia Nordonia 47, Medina Highland 39

Marietta 67, Coshocton 26

Massillon Jackson 44, Norton 14

Massillon Perry 54, Austintown Fitch 51

Massillon Tuslaw 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 44

Mayfield 47, Copley 41

Medina Buckeye 55, Parma Hts. Holy Name 37

Metamora Evergreen 49, Pettisville 28

Middletown Madison Senior 56, Camden Preble Shawnee 54

Milford Center Fairbanks 59, Marion Elgin 41

Miller City 56, Liberty Center 25

Millersburg W. Holmes 48, Wooster 38

Minster 56, Russia 27

Monroe 48, Day. Oakwood 27

Morrow Little Miami 67, Cin. NW 26

Mt. Gilead 63, Howard E. Knox 33

Mt. Notre Dame 68, Lebanon 32

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 57, Cin. N. College Hill 43

N. Can. Hoover 58, Massillon Washington 41

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 68, Bucyrus 31

New Hope Christian 49, Genoa Christian 32

New Lebanon Dixie 37, Union City Mississinawa Valley 24

New Madison Tri-Village 52, St. Henry 46

New Philadelphia 59, Mansfield Sr. 30

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 48, Morral Ridgedale 40

Newark Cath. 71, Cols. Patriot Prep 20

Newton Falls 47, Mineral Ridge 27

Oak Hill 67, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 56

Oberlin Firelands 64, Wellington 58

Olmsted Falls 42, Amherst Steele 36

Orange 52, Ashtabula Lakeside 46

Ottoville 63, Haviland Wayne Trace 57, OT

Parma 76, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 46

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 69, Groveport-Madison 38

Pemberville Eastwood 65, Millbury Lake 53

Perrysburg 33, Ottawa-Glandorf 28

Pioneer N. Central 47, Oregon Stritch 30

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 84, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 22

Portsmouth W. 59, Ironton Rock Hill 37

Richfield Revere 69, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 41

Richmond Edison 51, Toronto 42

Richwood N. Union 50, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40

Rocky River Lutheran W. 49, Burton Berkshire 25

Rocky River Magnificat 60, Wadsworth 22

Rootstown 44, Peninsula Woodridge 36

Seaman N. Adams 58, Felicity-Franklin 31

Shadyside 78, Bellaire 42

Sidney 47, Troy 42

Sidney Fairlawn 50, Houston 46

Spencerville 70, Ft. Jennings 28

Spring Valley, W.Va. 51, Bloom-Carroll 42

Spring. Cath. Cent. 34, W. Jefferson 28

Spring. Kenton Ridge 65, S. Charleston SE 49

Springboro 63, Springfield 44

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 62, Middletown Fenwick 32

St. Marys Memorial 53, Arlington 45

Stewart Federal Hocking 63, Reedsville Eastern 51

Strasburg-Franklin 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Streetsboro 50, Chagrin Falls Kenston 49

Sugar Grove Berne Union 70, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 31

Sugarcreek Garaway 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 44

Sunbury Big Walnut 49, Marion Harding 34

Sylvania Southview 51, Tol. Start 42

Tallmadge 49, Ravenna 42

Thornville Sheridan 60, Crooksville 28

Tipp City Bethel 55, Newton Local 43

Tipp City Tippecanoe 60, Fairborn 40

Tol. Rogers 54, Cols. Northland 46

Tol. St. Ursula 58, Fremont Ross 39

Tol. Whitmer 41, Sylvania Northview 38

Tontogany Otsego 57, Fostoria 35

Trenton Edgewood 45, Hamilton Ross 23

Troy Christian 44, New Bremen 41

Uniontown Lake 49, Cuyahoga Falls 41

W. Chester Lakota W. 90, Middletown 38

Wapakoneta 35, Bellefontaine 24

Warren Harding 48, Poland Seminary 39

Warren Howland 58, Madison 53

Waynesville 49, Carlisle 35

Westerville N. 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 47

Westlake 49, Berea-Midpark 28

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 59, Findlay 34

Williamsport Westfall 39, London Madison Plains 36

Yellow Springs 39, Ansonia 37

Youngs. Boardman 59, Struthers 43

Youngs. East 72, Akr. North 18

Youngs. Mooney 47, Youngs. Valley Christian 19

Zanesville 44, Cambridge 28

Zanesville Maysville 74, New Lexington 50

Zanesville W. Muskingum 35, Philo 20

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 58, Magnolia Sandy Valley 36

Woods Lumber Classic=

Circleville 52, Proctorville Fairland 27

Crown City S. Gallia 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 38

McArthur Vinton County 65, Cols. Eastmoor 25

New Boston Glenwood 47, Greenup Co., Ky. 41

Portsmouth Notre Dame 54, Waterford 29

Sardinia Eastern Brown 62, Minford 40

Tug Valley, W.Va. 62, Pomeroy Meigs 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Springfield vs. Akr. East, ccd.

Lorain Clearview vs. Sullivan Black River, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/