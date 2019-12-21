Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 61, Lyndhurst Brush 57
Akr. Hoban 53, Chardon NDCL 42
Akr. Manchester 59, Akr. Ellet 40
Alliance Marlington 52, Alliance 17
Arcadia 62, Tiffin Calvert 36
Ashland Crestview 63, Greenwich S. Cent. 17
Ashland Mapleton 32, New London 20
Ashville Teays Valley 53, Cols. Upper Arlington 37
Attica Seneca E. 60, Upper Sandusky 25
Avon 55, Grafton Midview 45
Avon Lake 56, N. Ridgeville 42
Barberton 34, Ravenna SE 32
Barnesville 52, Rayland Buckeye 37
Bay Village Bay 49, Rocky River 37
Beachwood 54, Painesville Harvey 45
Beavercreek 48, Trotwood-Madison 44
Bellbrook 60, Brookville 25
Beloit W. Branch 49, Carrollton 23
Belpre 56, Portsmouth Clay 38
Botkins 46, Jackson Center 19
Brooklyn 52, Middlefield Cardinal 48
Bryan 65, Holland Springfield 39
Bucyrus Wynford 62, Sycamore Mohawk 22
Can. Glenoak 65, Eastlake N. 43
Can. South 40, Salem 39
Canal Fulton Northwest 44, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42
Cardington-Lincoln 74, Centerburg 21
Carey 46, New Riegel 40
Castalia Margaretta 81, Loudonville 39
Centerville 64, Miamisburg 38
Chagrin Falls 38, Geneva 20
Chardon 58, Jefferson Area 31
Chillicothe 44, Jackson 27
Chillicothe Huntington 55, Bainbridge Paint Valley 36
Cin. Mariemont 39, Georgetown 31
Cin. Oak Hills 55, Fairfield 54
Cin. Princeton 65, Hamilton 42
Cin. Purcell Marian 53, Day. Chaminade Julienne 37
Cin. Sycamore 53, Cin. Summit Country Day 41
Cin. Turpin 49, Milford 40
Cin. Walnut Hills 95, Cin. Withrow 34
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 84, Doylestown Chippewa 76
Cle. St. Joseph 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49
Clyde 46, Lexington 44
Cols. Beechcroft 68, Tol. Waite 26
Cols. DeSales 89, Cols. Whetstone 27
Cols. Hartley 46, Plain City Jonathan Alder 43
Cols. South 60, Day. Thurgood Marshall 23
Cols. Watterson 77, Logan 55
Columbiana Crestview 60, Hubbard 25
Cory-Rawson 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 31
Cuyahoga Hts. 34, Fairport Harbor Harding 12
Dalton 47, Navarre Fairless 22
Danville 57, Sparta Highland 54
Day. Dunbar 61, Day. Ponitz Tech. 55
Day. Northridge 47, Cols. Grandview Hts. 45
Day. Stivers 55, Cin. Woodward 42
DeGraff Riverside 52, N. Lewisburg Triad 49
Defiance Ayersville 49, Montpelier 45, 2OT
Delaware Christian 64, Northside Christian 9
Dresden Tri-Valley 59, McConnelsville Morgan 36
Dublin Coffman 49, Powell Olentangy Liberty 34
E. Can. 44, Malvern 35
E. Palestine 52, Wilmington, Pa. 40
Eaton 64, Franklin 52
Elyria 52, Fairview 23
Elyria Cath. 52, Fairview 23
Fredericktown 48, Galion Northmor 42
Ft. Loramie 56, Anna 24
Ft. Recovery 70, Arcanum 49
Gallipolis Gallia 60, Athens 52
Garfield Hts. 70, E. Cle. Shaw 41
Garrettsville Garfield 59, Leavittsburg LaBrae 57
Gates Mills Gilmour 55, Perry 51
Girard 54, Youngs. Chaney High School 32
Granville Christian 43, Cols. Horizon Science 20
Greenfield McClain 37, Hillsboro 30
Greenville 48, Xenia 39
Groveport Madison Christian 35, Tree of Life 32
Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Continental 36
Huber Hts. Wayne 77, Clayton Northmont 28
Independence 60, Wickliffe 23
Kalida 48, Convoy Crestview 40
Kent Roosevelt 49, Akr. Firestone 36
Kirtland 59, Richmond Hts. 18
LaGrange Keystone 45, Oberlin 27
Lakewood 53, N. Olmsted 38
Leetonia 50, Vienna Mathews 45
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 52, Cin. Colerain 36
Lima Cent. Cath. 35, Lima Shawnee 28
London 61, Cols. Ready 31
Louisville 66, Minerva 55
Lowellville 31, Hanoverton United 28
Macedonia Nordonia 47, Medina Highland 39
Marietta 67, Coshocton 26
Massillon Jackson 44, Norton 14
Massillon Perry 54, Austintown Fitch 51
Massillon Tuslaw 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 44
Mayfield 47, Copley 41
Medina Buckeye 55, Parma Hts. Holy Name 37
Metamora Evergreen 49, Pettisville 28
Middletown Madison Senior 56, Camden Preble Shawnee 54
Milford Center Fairbanks 59, Marion Elgin 41
Miller City 56, Liberty Center 25
Millersburg W. Holmes 48, Wooster 38
Minster 56, Russia 27
Monroe 48, Day. Oakwood 27
Morrow Little Miami 67, Cin. NW 26
Mt. Gilead 63, Howard E. Knox 33
Mt. Notre Dame 68, Lebanon 32
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 57, Cin. N. College Hill 43
N. Can. Hoover 58, Massillon Washington 41
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 68, Bucyrus 31
New Hope Christian 49, Genoa Christian 32
New Lebanon Dixie 37, Union City Mississinawa Valley 24
New Madison Tri-Village 52, St. Henry 46
New Philadelphia 59, Mansfield Sr. 30
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 48, Morral Ridgedale 40
Newark Cath. 71, Cols. Patriot Prep 20
Newton Falls 47, Mineral Ridge 27
Oak Hill 67, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 56
Oberlin Firelands 64, Wellington 58
Olmsted Falls 42, Amherst Steele 36
Orange 52, Ashtabula Lakeside 46
Ottoville 63, Haviland Wayne Trace 57, OT
Parma 76, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 46
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 69, Groveport-Madison 38
Pemberville Eastwood 65, Millbury Lake 53
Perrysburg 33, Ottawa-Glandorf 28
Pioneer N. Central 47, Oregon Stritch 30
Portsmouth W. 59, Ironton Rock Hill 37
Richfield Revere 69, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 41
Richmond Edison 51, Toronto 42
Richwood N. Union 50, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40
Rocky River Lutheran W. 49, Burton Berkshire 25
Rocky River Magnificat 60, Wadsworth 22
Rootstown 44, Peninsula Woodridge 36
Seaman N. Adams 58, Felicity-Franklin 31
Shadyside 78, Bellaire 42
Sidney 47, Troy 42
Sidney Fairlawn 50, Houston 46
Spencerville 70, Ft. Jennings 28
Spring Valley, W.Va. 51, Bloom-Carroll 42
Spring. Cath. Cent. 34, W. Jefferson 28
Spring. Kenton Ridge 65, S. Charleston SE 49
Springboro 63, Springfield 44
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 62, Middletown Fenwick 32
St. Marys Memorial 53, Arlington 45
Stewart Federal Hocking 63, Reedsville Eastern 51
Strasburg-Franklin 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40
Streetsboro 50, Chagrin Falls Kenston 49
Sugar Grove Berne Union 70, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 31
Sugarcreek Garaway 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 44
Sunbury Big Walnut 49, Marion Harding 34
Sylvania Southview 51, Tol. Start 42
Tallmadge 49, Ravenna 42
Thornville Sheridan 60, Crooksville 28
Tipp City Bethel 55, Newton Local 43
Tipp City Tippecanoe 60, Fairborn 40
Tol. Rogers 54, Cols. Northland 46
Tol. St. Ursula 58, Fremont Ross 39
Tontogany Otsego 57, Fostoria 35
Trenton Edgewood 45, Hamilton Ross 23
Troy Christian 44, New Bremen 41
Uniontown Lake 49, Cuyahoga Falls 41
W. Chester Lakota W. 90, Middletown 38
Wapakoneta 35, Bellefontaine 24
Warren Harding 48, Poland Seminary 39
Warren Howland 58, Madison 53
Waynesville 49, Carlisle 35
Westerville N. 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 47
Westlake 49, Berea-Midpark 28
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 59, Findlay 34
Williamsport Westfall 39, London Madison Plains 36
Yellow Springs 39, Ansonia 37
Youngs. Boardman 59, Struthers 43
Youngs. East 72, Akr. North 18
Youngs. Mooney 47, Youngs. Valley Christian 19
Zanesville 44, Cambridge 28
Zanesville Maysville 74, New Lexington 50
Zanesville W. Muskingum 35, Philo 20
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 58, Magnolia Sandy Valley 36
Woods Lumber Classic=
Circleville 52, Proctorville Fairland 27
Crown City S. Gallia 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 38
McArthur Vinton County 65, Cols. Eastmoor 25
New Boston Glenwood 47, Greenup Co., Ky. 41
Portsmouth Notre Dame 54, Waterford 29
Sardinia Eastern Brown 62, Minford 40
Tug Valley, W.Va. 62, Pomeroy Meigs 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Springfield vs. Akr. East, ccd.
Lorain Clearview vs. Sullivan Black River, ccd.
___
