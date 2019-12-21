Putnam neighborhood holds cookie walk

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – People in Putnam had the chance to enjoy the weather Saturday and take a walk through the neighborhood all while collecting cookies.

Two museums, several homes, a church, and two restaurants all took part in the event.

“We’re having the neighborhood cookie walk today. You can come in, visit the museum, we give you a box for your cookies, we give you a map. We have other homesand the Presbyterian church, our other museum and Muddy Meisers and Weasel Boy participating in the cookie walk. So you can come get your box and enjoy a nice walk in the neighborhood and see some of the historic homes down here.”

An interpretor for the Dr. Increase Mathews House says the event shows people what the neighborhood has to offer.

” Number one, we had — we’ve been having holiday open houses the last three Saturdays — just here, and then we wanted to try to showcase some of the homes in the neighborhood so people can get an idea of what’s down here. And the proceeds from this event today go to the Restoration Park Fund. “

The Restoration Park Fund is raising money toward restoring Putnam Park.