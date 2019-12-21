Making ‘spirits bright’: Zanesville homeowner carries on father’s Christmas tradition

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Saturday night, dozens of cars surrounded a home on Shimoda Lane.

A homeowner Michelle Dobbins lit up hundreds of lights and other Christmas decorations all in the spirit of the season.

“This is our tradition it’s our 52nd year – stems back from my father. This is my 13th year doing it,” Dobbins said. “I took it over when he got old and got — ran into some health issues. I decided to take it over.”

She says the tradition is all about making spirits “brighter”.

“Why we do this is the love of Jesus, to give back to others — to our community and it definitely does as you see the joy and the happiness out here and just brightened spirits is the reason why we do it. I want them to know that — I want them to know that no matter where they’re at in their life and — I know it’s a hurtful world out there today — that’s the reason why we bring them out. To brighten their spirits and let them know that they are loved and that we care about them and we want to make their holiday season as cheerful as ours.”

Along with the light show, there was music, hot chocolate, hundreds of Christmas cookies and a visit from Santa Clause.