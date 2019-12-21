BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 50, Upper Dublin 44
Aliquippa 60, Neshannock 51
Allentown Central Catholic 61, Emmaus 56
Altoona 69, Central Dauphin East 68
Apollo-Ridge 57, Northgate 53
Archbishop Ryan 64, La Salle 60
Archbishop Wood 75, Garfield, Wash. 70
Armstrong 54, Kiski Area 47
Athens 75, Sayre Area 65
Austin 59, Sheffield M/hs 58
Beaver Falls 52, Ellwood City 38
Bedford 58, Cambria Heights 38
Berlin-Brothersvalley 85, Conemaugh Valley 50
Bermudian Springs 84, Littlestown 38
Bethel Park 67, Canon-McMillan 52
Bethlehem Liberty 63, Bethlehem Freedom 51
Bishop Canevin 44, Monessen 38
Blackhawk 59, Hopewell 33
Blue Mountain 59, Lehighton 27
Brentwood 48, Carmichaels 39
Brookville 59, St. Marys 56
Bullis, Md. 75, Haverford School 52
Butler 61, North Allegheny 51
Camden, N.J. 72, Gratz 52
Camp Hill Trinity 68, Middletown 57
Carbondale 34, Susquehanna 32
Carlynton 80, Avonworth 77
Cedar Cliff 74, Red Land 25
Cedar Crest 55, Warwick 50
Central Bucks East 70, North Penn 47
Central Bucks South 53, Souderton 49
Central Cambria 68, Somerset 37
Central Dauphin 37, Chambersburg 25
Central Virginia Home School, Va. 64, Penn-Trafford 55
Central York 63, New Oxford 39
Charleroi 71, Frazier 49
Chartiers Valley 56, Thomas Jefferson 51
Cheltenham 68, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 39
Chester 79, South Philadelphia 74
Christopher Dock 69, New Hope-Solebury 63
Cocalico 62, Octorara 43
Collegium Charter School 60, Calvary Christian 57
Columbia 89, Pequea Valley 34
Columbia County Christian 62, Juniata Mennonite 47
Conestoga Christian 72, Harrisburg Academy 57
Cornell 86, Rochester 37
Corry 65, Oil City 52
Covenant Christian Academy 51, Veritas Academy 40
Cranberry 56, Commodore Perry 40
Cumberland Valley 57, Carlisle 54
Dallastown Area 61, South Western 45
Danville 66, Selinsgrove 42
Delone 52, York Catholic 43
Derry 59, Freeport 57
Devon Prep 60, Father Judge 46
East Allegheny 55, Burrell 37
East Pennsboro 49, West Perry 39
Eden Christian 73, Quigley Catholic 38
Elizabethtown 76, Lancaster McCaskey 67
Ephrata 69, Manheim Township 31
Erie First Christian Academy 58, Seneca 50
Everett 56, Bellwood-Antis 46
Fels 65, Maritime Academy 58
Freedom Area 76, Fort Cherry 65
Friends Central 70, Springside Chestnut Hill 53
Garden Spot 61, Donegal 40
General McLane 52, Warren 50
Germantown Academy 70, Frankford 46
Gettysburg 67, Eastern York 45
Grove City 81, George Jr. Republic 52
Hampton 64, Plum 44
Hanover 77, Fairfield 76, 3OT
Hanover Area 67, Nanticoke Area 54
Harbor Creek 47, Fort Leboeuf 32
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 73, Susquehanna Township 60
Hazleton Area 45, Abington Heights 42
Hempfield 39, Conestoga Valley 38
Hempfield Area 48, Norwin 35
Hickory 74, Greenville 35
Highlands 86, Yough 30
Hughesville 44, South Williamsport 40
Huntingdon 53, Central Martinsburg 46
Imani Christian Academy 77, Leechburg 66
Jeannette 107, Bentworth 47
Kennedy Catholic 51, Farrell 37
Knoch 65, Mount Pleasant 35
Lakeview 38, West Middlesex 33, OT
Lampeter-Strasburg 54, ELCO 50
Lancaster Catholic 46, Manheim Central 40
Lancaster Mennonite 54, Annville-Cleona 51
Laurel 85, Elwood City Riverside 54
Lebanon 58, Penn Manor 53
Lebanon Catholic 47, Dayspring Christian 44
Leechburg 79, Propel Andrew Street 65
Lewisburg 48, Midd-West 24
Lincoln Park Charter 67, New Brighton 41
Lower Dauphin 47, Mechanicsburg 42
Lower Moreland 61, MaST Charter 41
Loyalsock 61, Montoursville 53
Mahanoy Area 61, Pottsville Nativity 52
Maplewood 54, Cochranton 51
Marian Catholic 72, Shenandoah Valley 49
Marion Center 51, Penns Manor 36
Mars 48, Dwight School, N.Y. 44
Martin Luther King 78, Olney Charter 29
Masterman 69, GAMP 17
McGuffey 68, St Augustine, Texas 43
McKeesport 76, Albert Gallatin 57
Meadowbrook Christian 39, Belleville Mennonite 23
Mercersburg Academy 61, Solebury 49
Mercyhurst Prep 83, Conneaut, Ohio 45
Millville 42, Milton 28
Mount Lebanon 86, Baldwin 61
Muhlenberg 76, Daniel Boone 33
Neumann 75, St. Joseph’s Catholic 48
North Hills 62, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 46
North Penn/Liberty 59, Troy 57
Northampton 65, Nazareth Area 42
Northeastern 78, Spring Grove 47
Northern Lebanon 29, Solanco 27
Notre Dame-Green Pond 79, Moravian Academy 58
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 87, Burgettstown 51
Oxford 63, Bohemia Manor, Md. 37
Palisades 55, Pen Argyl 44
Panther Valley 66, North Schuylkill 64
Penn Cambria 70, Bishop McCort 59
Penn Charter 67, Palumbo 54
Penn Hills 74, Laurel Highlands 71, OT
Pennridge 50, Central Bucks West 35
Peters Township 48, Allderdice 44
Phil-Montgomery Christian 54, Morrisville 42
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47, Miami Palmetto, Fla. 45
Philadelphia George Washington 89, Penn Treaty 72
Pine-Richland 82, Seneca Valley 44
Pittsburgh North Catholic 87, Seton-LaSalle 47
Pocono Mountain East 69, Pocono Mountain West 56
Pottsville 60, Pine Grove 31
Quaker Valley 72, Central Valley 64
Reynolds 62, Mercer 54
Ridley 49, Haverford 38
Ringgold 68, Elizabeth Forward 67
Riverside 83, Montrose 26
Riverview 44, Propel Braddock Hills 30
Roxborough 56, Engineering And Science 36
Saltsburg 70, United 66
Serra Catholic 59, Chartiers-Houston 56
Shade 51, Blacklick Valley 11
Shady Side Academy 66, Valley 62
Shaler 65, Indiana 36
Shamokin 66, Shikellamy 50
Sharon 57, Sharpsville 51
Shippensburg 88, Greencastle Antrim 51
South Fayette 50, Moon 41
South Park 56, Westinghouse 41
South Side 63, Mohawk 34
Southern Columbia 54, Bloomsburg 48
Spring-Ford 70, Greater Latrobe 57
Springdale 77, Winchester Thurston 67
St. Joseph 71, Propel Montour High School 26
State College 58, Mifflin County 27
Sto-Rox 80, Summit Academy 55
Stroudsburg 85, Pleasant Valley 51
Sullivan County 71, Blue Ridge 68
Tamaqua 56, Jim Thorpe 43
Tri-Valley 57, Minersville 43
Trinity 74, West Mifflin 34
Tyrone 90, Clearfield 60
Union City 53, Saegertown 38
Uniontown 72, David Douglas, Ore. 57
Upper Moreland 53, Hatboro-Horsham 25
Valley View 50, Wyoming Valley West 41
Vincentian Academy 75, Union Area 55
Washington 77, Brownsville 33
Waynesboro 56, Boiling Springs 53
Waynesburg Central 55, ESA, La. 48
Wellsboro 66, Canton 44
West Greene 54, Avella 41
West Lawn Wilson 57, Reading 34
Western Wayne 45, Tunkhannock 37
Westmont Hilltop 63, Bishop Carroll 53
Whitehall 59, Parkland 54
William Tennent 40, Council Rock North 39
Williams Valley 69, Lourdes Regional 34
Wilmington 57, Rocky Grove 47
Wissahickon 51, Springfield Montco 44
Woodland Hills 51, Greensburg Salem 48, OT
Wyalusing 50, Cowanesque Valley 38
Wyoming Seminary 52, Crestwood 41
Wyomissing 44, Twin Valley 43
York 49, Red Lion 42
Tarkanian Classic=
Eastbay Bracket=
Consolation=
Roosevelt-Fresno, Calif. 48, Erie Cathedral Prep 46
Orleans Bracket=
Consolation=
Constitution 59, Jordan, Utah 33
Platinum Bracket=
Consolation=
Neumann-Goretti 67, Putnam West, Okla. 60
Premier Bracket=
Consolation=
Las Vegas, Nev. 84, Ambridge 56
The Hill School Tournament=
Princeton Day, N.J. 71, Episcopal Academy 54
The Hill School 78, Kiski School 72
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Geibel Catholic vs. Mapletown, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 69, Mountain View 25
Abraham Lincoln 44, Philadelphia Northeast 19
Allentown Central Catholic 47, Emmaus 25
Bermudian Springs 84, Littlestown 38
Bethlehem Catholic 53, Easton 50
Bethlehem Freedom 60, Bethlehem Liberty 28
Bishop Walsh, Md. 60, Turkeyfoot Valley 16
Bodine 21, South Philadelphia 14
Burgettstown 47, California 14
Cambria Heights 62, Bedford 27
Cambridge Springs 49, Iroquois 36
Camp Hill Trinity 55, Middletown 45
Cedar Crest 44, Warwick 31
Central Bucks East 52, North Penn 44
Central Bucks West 58, Pennridge 32
Chartiers Valley 73, West Orange, Fla. 46
Claysburg-Kimmel 69, Tussey Mountain 51
Cochranton 61, Youngsville 32
Collegium Charter School 35, Christopher Dock 32
Constitution 53, Freire Charter 38
Coudersport 41, Northern Potter 22
Council Rock North 57, William Tennent 32
Crestwood 58, Forest City 13
Delone 60, York Catholic 30
Derry 50, Homer-Center 36
Donegal 50, Garden Spot 41
Dubois 34, Dubois Central Catholic 22
ELCO 58, Lampeter-Strasburg 53
East Stroudsburg South 42, East Stroudsburg North 33
Edison 40, GAMP 24
Elizabethtown 51, Lancaster McCaskey 22
Elk County Catholic 35, Brockway 30
Ephrata 42, Manheim Township 40
Erie McDowell 76, Covington, Va. 54
Fairview 38, North East 22
Fels 49, Mariana Bracetti 16
Forest Hills 57, Bishop Guilfoyle 51
Freedom Area 49, Aliquippa 32
Germantown Academy 70, Shipley 38
Girard 80, Titusville 48
Gratz 51, Tacony Academy 28
Hanover 61, Fairfield 22
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 56, Susquehanna Township 51
Hershey 32, Palmyra 28
Jeannette 47, Carrick 45
Jenkintown 56, Springside Chestnut Hill 37
Kensington 40, Bartram 31
Kiski Area 48, St. Joseph 27
Lancaster Catholic 46, Manheim Central 40
Lansdale Catholic 74, Hallahan 28
Line Mountain 48, Millersburg 21
Little Flower 54, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 30
Maplewood 68, Eisenhower 38
Mastbaum 28, Randolph 23
McConnellsburg 48, Shade 46
Meadowbrook Christian 39, Belleville Mennonite 24
Mechanicsburg 38, Lower Dauphin 30
Mifflinburg 45, Central Mountain 37
Moniteau 47, Karns City 25
Morrisville 47, Phil-Montgomery Christian 20
Nanticoke Area 71, Hanover Area 31
Nazareth Area 51, Northampton 30
North Allegheny 45, Fox Chapel 35
North Schuylkill 71, Lehighton 46
Northern York 49, James Buchanan 40
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 40, Lincoln Leadership 16
Nueva Esperanza 51, Parkway West 42
Octorara 61, Cocalico 13
Old Forge 49, Pittston Area 33
Otto-Eldred 47, Cameron County 45
Palumbo def. Audenried, forfeit
Parkland 46, Whitehall 26
Parkway Northwest 65, Martin Luther King 33
Penn Charter 56, Archbishop Ryan 37
Penns Valley 43, Bellefonte 32
Philadelphia High School for Girls 52, Philadelphia George Washington 28
Philadelphia West Catholic 74, Bonner-Prendergast 56
Pittsburgh Obama 48, Franklin Regional 47
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 75, Cheltenham 23
Pocono Mountain West 57, Pocono Mountain East 35
Port Allegany 56, Smethport 10
Pottsville Nativity 51, Kutztown 30
Prep Charter 46, Sankofa Freedom 30
Punxsutawney 56, Indiana 40
Quaker Valley 37, Avonworth 32
Redbank Valley 55, Mercer 47
Ridley 43, Haverford 21
Roxborough 57, High School of the Future 35
Rush 43, West Philadelphia 30
Saegertown 67, Union City 24
Shaler 46, North Hills 34
Shippensburg 46, Greencastle Antrim 36
Southern Columbia 43, Hughesville 42
Southern Lehigh 46, Catasauqua 18
Springdale 31, Leechburg 18
St. Hubert’s 68, Conwell Egan 42
St. Marys 60, Brookville 34
String Theory Schools 49, KIPP Dubois 26
Stroudsburg 50, Pleasant Valley 34
Stroudsburg 61, Honesdale 42
Thomas Jefferson 56, Keystone Oaks 30
Tidioute Charter 44, Forest Area 32
Tyrone 61, Clearfield 44
United 54, Meyersdale 17
Upper Dauphin 39, Greenwood 38
Upper Moreland 47, Hatboro-Horsham 25
Villa Maria 48, East, Utah 41
West York 51, Northeastern 47
Wilkes-Barre Area 40, Wallenpaupack 25
Winchester Thurston 61, Knoch 54
Nike Tournament=
Joe Smith=
Grandview, Colo. 59, Archbishop Wood 45
Mike Desper=
Upper Dublin 48, Highlands Ranch, Colo. 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McGuffey vs. Brashear, ppd.
St. Annes-Belfield, Va. vs. Mercersburg Academy, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/