BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 50, Upper Dublin 44

Aliquippa 60, Neshannock 51

Allentown Central Catholic 61, Emmaus 56

Altoona 69, Central Dauphin East 68

Apollo-Ridge 57, Northgate 53

Archbishop Ryan 64, La Salle 60

Archbishop Wood 75, Garfield, Wash. 70

Armstrong 54, Kiski Area 47

Athens 75, Sayre Area 65

Austin 59, Sheffield M/hs 58

Beaver Falls 52, Ellwood City 38

Bedford 58, Cambria Heights 38

Berlin-Brothersvalley 85, Conemaugh Valley 50

Bermudian Springs 84, Littlestown 38

Bethel Park 67, Canon-McMillan 52

Bethlehem Liberty 63, Bethlehem Freedom 51

Bishop Canevin 44, Monessen 38

Blackhawk 59, Hopewell 33

Blue Mountain 59, Lehighton 27

Brentwood 48, Carmichaels 39

Brookville 59, St. Marys 56

Bullis, Md. 75, Haverford School 52

Butler 61, North Allegheny 51

Camden, N.J. 72, Gratz 52

Camp Hill Trinity 68, Middletown 57

Carbondale 34, Susquehanna 32

Carlynton 80, Avonworth 77

Cedar Cliff 74, Red Land 25

Cedar Crest 55, Warwick 50

Central Bucks East 70, North Penn 47

Central Bucks South 53, Souderton 49

Central Cambria 68, Somerset 37

Central Dauphin 37, Chambersburg 25

Central Virginia Home School, Va. 64, Penn-Trafford 55

Central York 63, New Oxford 39

Charleroi 71, Frazier 49

Chartiers Valley 56, Thomas Jefferson 51

Cheltenham 68, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 39

Chester 79, South Philadelphia 74

Christopher Dock 69, New Hope-Solebury 63

Cocalico 62, Octorara 43

Collegium Charter School 60, Calvary Christian 57

Columbia 89, Pequea Valley 34

Columbia County Christian 62, Juniata Mennonite 47

Conestoga Christian 72, Harrisburg Academy 57

Cornell 86, Rochester 37

Corry 65, Oil City 52

Covenant Christian Academy 51, Veritas Academy 40

Cranberry 56, Commodore Perry 40

Cumberland Valley 57, Carlisle 54

Dallastown Area 61, South Western 45

Danville 66, Selinsgrove 42

Delone 52, York Catholic 43

Derry 59, Freeport 57

Devon Prep 60, Father Judge 46

East Allegheny 55, Burrell 37

East Pennsboro 49, West Perry 39

Eden Christian 73, Quigley Catholic 38

Elizabethtown 76, Lancaster McCaskey 67

Ephrata 69, Manheim Township 31

Erie First Christian Academy 58, Seneca 50

Everett 56, Bellwood-Antis 46

Fels 65, Maritime Academy 58

Freedom Area 76, Fort Cherry 65

Friends Central 70, Springside Chestnut Hill 53

Garden Spot 61, Donegal 40

General McLane 52, Warren 50

Germantown Academy 70, Frankford 46

Gettysburg 67, Eastern York 45

Grove City 81, George Jr. Republic 52

Hampton 64, Plum 44

Hanover 77, Fairfield 76, 3OT

Hanover Area 67, Nanticoke Area 54

Harbor Creek 47, Fort Leboeuf 32

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 73, Susquehanna Township 60

Hazleton Area 45, Abington Heights 42

Hempfield 39, Conestoga Valley 38

Hempfield Area 48, Norwin 35

Hickory 74, Greenville 35

Highlands 86, Yough 30

Hughesville 44, South Williamsport 40

Huntingdon 53, Central Martinsburg 46

Imani Christian Academy 77, Leechburg 66

Jeannette 107, Bentworth 47

Kennedy Catholic 51, Farrell 37

Knoch 65, Mount Pleasant 35

Lakeview 38, West Middlesex 33, OT

Lampeter-Strasburg 54, ELCO 50

Lancaster Catholic 46, Manheim Central 40

Lancaster Mennonite 54, Annville-Cleona 51

Laurel 85, Elwood City Riverside 54

Lebanon 58, Penn Manor 53

Lebanon Catholic 47, Dayspring Christian 44

Leechburg 79, Propel Andrew Street 65

Lewisburg 48, Midd-West 24

Lincoln Park Charter 67, New Brighton 41

Lower Dauphin 47, Mechanicsburg 42

Lower Moreland 61, MaST Charter 41

Loyalsock 61, Montoursville 53

Mahanoy Area 61, Pottsville Nativity 52

Maplewood 54, Cochranton 51

Marian Catholic 72, Shenandoah Valley 49

Marion Center 51, Penns Manor 36

Mars 48, Dwight School, N.Y. 44

Martin Luther King 78, Olney Charter 29

Masterman 69, GAMP 17

McGuffey 68, St Augustine, Texas 43

McKeesport 76, Albert Gallatin 57

Meadowbrook Christian 39, Belleville Mennonite 23

Mercersburg Academy 61, Solebury 49

Mercyhurst Prep 83, Conneaut, Ohio 45

Millville 42, Milton 28

Mount Lebanon 86, Baldwin 61

Muhlenberg 76, Daniel Boone 33

Neumann 75, St. Joseph’s Catholic 48

North Hills 62, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 46

North Penn/Liberty 59, Troy 57

Northampton 65, Nazareth Area 42

Northeastern 78, Spring Grove 47

Northern Lebanon 29, Solanco 27

Notre Dame-Green Pond 79, Moravian Academy 58

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 87, Burgettstown 51

Oxford 63, Bohemia Manor, Md. 37

Palisades 55, Pen Argyl 44

Panther Valley 66, North Schuylkill 64

Penn Cambria 70, Bishop McCort 59

Penn Charter 67, Palumbo 54

Penn Hills 74, Laurel Highlands 71, OT

Pennridge 50, Central Bucks West 35

Peters Township 48, Allderdice 44

Phil-Montgomery Christian 54, Morrisville 42

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 47, Miami Palmetto, Fla. 45

Philadelphia George Washington 89, Penn Treaty 72

Pine-Richland 82, Seneca Valley 44

Pittsburgh North Catholic 87, Seton-LaSalle 47

Pocono Mountain East 69, Pocono Mountain West 56

Pottsville 60, Pine Grove 31

Quaker Valley 72, Central Valley 64

Reynolds 62, Mercer 54

Ridley 49, Haverford 38

Ringgold 68, Elizabeth Forward 67

Riverside 83, Montrose 26

Riverview 44, Propel Braddock Hills 30

Roxborough 56, Engineering And Science 36

Saltsburg 70, United 66

Serra Catholic 59, Chartiers-Houston 56

Shade 51, Blacklick Valley 11

Shady Side Academy 66, Valley 62

Shaler 65, Indiana 36

Shamokin 66, Shikellamy 50

Sharon 57, Sharpsville 51

Shippensburg 88, Greencastle Antrim 51

South Fayette 50, Moon 41

South Park 56, Westinghouse 41

South Side 63, Mohawk 34

Southern Columbia 54, Bloomsburg 48

Spring-Ford 70, Greater Latrobe 57

Springdale 77, Winchester Thurston 67

St. Joseph 71, Propel Montour High School 26

State College 58, Mifflin County 27

Sto-Rox 80, Summit Academy 55

Stroudsburg 85, Pleasant Valley 51

Sullivan County 71, Blue Ridge 68

Tamaqua 56, Jim Thorpe 43

Tri-Valley 57, Minersville 43

Trinity 74, West Mifflin 34

Tyrone 90, Clearfield 60

Union City 53, Saegertown 38

Uniontown 72, David Douglas, Ore. 57

Upper Moreland 53, Hatboro-Horsham 25

Valley View 50, Wyoming Valley West 41

Vincentian Academy 75, Union Area 55

Washington 77, Brownsville 33

Waynesboro 56, Boiling Springs 53

Waynesburg Central 55, ESA, La. 48

Wellsboro 66, Canton 44

West Greene 54, Avella 41

West Lawn Wilson 57, Reading 34

Western Wayne 45, Tunkhannock 37

Westmont Hilltop 63, Bishop Carroll 53

Whitehall 59, Parkland 54

William Tennent 40, Council Rock North 39

Williams Valley 69, Lourdes Regional 34

Wilmington 57, Rocky Grove 47

Wissahickon 51, Springfield Montco 44

Woodland Hills 51, Greensburg Salem 48, OT

Wyalusing 50, Cowanesque Valley 38

Wyoming Seminary 52, Crestwood 41

Wyomissing 44, Twin Valley 43

York 49, Red Lion 42

Tarkanian Classic=

Eastbay Bracket=

Consolation=

Roosevelt-Fresno, Calif. 48, Erie Cathedral Prep 46

Orleans Bracket=

Consolation=

Constitution 59, Jordan, Utah 33

Platinum Bracket=

Consolation=

Neumann-Goretti 67, Putnam West, Okla. 60

Premier Bracket=

Consolation=

Las Vegas, Nev. 84, Ambridge 56

The Hill School Tournament=

Princeton Day, N.J. 71, Episcopal Academy 54

The Hill School 78, Kiski School 72

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Geibel Catholic vs. Mapletown, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 69, Mountain View 25

Abraham Lincoln 44, Philadelphia Northeast 19

Allentown Central Catholic 47, Emmaus 25

Bermudian Springs 84, Littlestown 38

Bethlehem Catholic 53, Easton 50

Bethlehem Freedom 60, Bethlehem Liberty 28

Bishop Walsh, Md. 60, Turkeyfoot Valley 16

Bodine 21, South Philadelphia 14

Burgettstown 47, California 14

Cambria Heights 62, Bedford 27

Cambridge Springs 49, Iroquois 36

Camp Hill Trinity 55, Middletown 45

Cedar Crest 44, Warwick 31

Central Bucks East 52, North Penn 44

Central Bucks West 58, Pennridge 32

Chartiers Valley 73, West Orange, Fla. 46

Claysburg-Kimmel 69, Tussey Mountain 51

Cochranton 61, Youngsville 32

Collegium Charter School 35, Christopher Dock 32

Constitution 53, Freire Charter 38

Coudersport 41, Northern Potter 22

Council Rock North 57, William Tennent 32

Crestwood 58, Forest City 13

Delone 60, York Catholic 30

Derry 50, Homer-Center 36

Donegal 50, Garden Spot 41

Dubois 34, Dubois Central Catholic 22

ELCO 58, Lampeter-Strasburg 53

East Stroudsburg South 42, East Stroudsburg North 33

Edison 40, GAMP 24

Elizabethtown 51, Lancaster McCaskey 22

Elk County Catholic 35, Brockway 30

Ephrata 42, Manheim Township 40

Erie McDowell 76, Covington, Va. 54

Fairview 38, North East 22

Fels 49, Mariana Bracetti 16

Forest Hills 57, Bishop Guilfoyle 51

Freedom Area 49, Aliquippa 32

Germantown Academy 70, Shipley 38

Girard 80, Titusville 48

Gratz 51, Tacony Academy 28

Hanover 61, Fairfield 22

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 56, Susquehanna Township 51

Hershey 32, Palmyra 28

Jeannette 47, Carrick 45

Jenkintown 56, Springside Chestnut Hill 37

Kensington 40, Bartram 31

Kiski Area 48, St. Joseph 27

Lancaster Catholic 46, Manheim Central 40

Lansdale Catholic 74, Hallahan 28

Line Mountain 48, Millersburg 21

Little Flower 54, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 30

Maplewood 68, Eisenhower 38

Mastbaum 28, Randolph 23

McConnellsburg 48, Shade 46

Meadowbrook Christian 39, Belleville Mennonite 24

Mechanicsburg 38, Lower Dauphin 30

Mifflinburg 45, Central Mountain 37

Moniteau 47, Karns City 25

Morrisville 47, Phil-Montgomery Christian 20

Nanticoke Area 71, Hanover Area 31

Nazareth Area 51, Northampton 30

North Allegheny 45, Fox Chapel 35

North Schuylkill 71, Lehighton 46

Northern York 49, James Buchanan 40

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 40, Lincoln Leadership 16

Nueva Esperanza 51, Parkway West 42

Octorara 61, Cocalico 13

Old Forge 49, Pittston Area 33

Otto-Eldred 47, Cameron County 45

Palumbo def. Audenried, forfeit

Parkland 46, Whitehall 26

Parkway Northwest 65, Martin Luther King 33

Penn Charter 56, Archbishop Ryan 37

Penns Valley 43, Bellefonte 32

Philadelphia High School for Girls 52, Philadelphia George Washington 28

Philadelphia West Catholic 74, Bonner-Prendergast 56

Pittsburgh Obama 48, Franklin Regional 47

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 75, Cheltenham 23

Pocono Mountain West 57, Pocono Mountain East 35

Port Allegany 56, Smethport 10

Pottsville Nativity 51, Kutztown 30

Prep Charter 46, Sankofa Freedom 30

Punxsutawney 56, Indiana 40

Quaker Valley 37, Avonworth 32

Redbank Valley 55, Mercer 47

Ridley 43, Haverford 21

Roxborough 57, High School of the Future 35

Rush 43, West Philadelphia 30

Saegertown 67, Union City 24

Shaler 46, North Hills 34

Shippensburg 46, Greencastle Antrim 36

Southern Columbia 43, Hughesville 42

Southern Lehigh 46, Catasauqua 18

Springdale 31, Leechburg 18

St. Hubert’s 68, Conwell Egan 42

St. Marys 60, Brookville 34

String Theory Schools 49, KIPP Dubois 26

Stroudsburg 50, Pleasant Valley 34

Stroudsburg 61, Honesdale 42

Thomas Jefferson 56, Keystone Oaks 30

Tidioute Charter 44, Forest Area 32

Tyrone 61, Clearfield 44

United 54, Meyersdale 17

Upper Dauphin 39, Greenwood 38

Upper Moreland 47, Hatboro-Horsham 25

Villa Maria 48, East, Utah 41

West York 51, Northeastern 47

Wilkes-Barre Area 40, Wallenpaupack 25

Winchester Thurston 61, Knoch 54

Nike Tournament=

Joe Smith=

Grandview, Colo. 59, Archbishop Wood 45

Mike Desper=

Upper Dublin 48, Highlands Ranch, Colo. 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McGuffey vs. Brashear, ppd.

St. Annes-Belfield, Va. vs. Mercersburg Academy, ccd.

