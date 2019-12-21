CSUN squares off against San Francisco State

San Francisco State vs. Cal State Northridge (2-10)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Northridge Matadors are set to battle the Gators of Division II San Francisco State. Cal State Northridge lost 79-73 at Pacific in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Terrell Gomez has averaged 22.6 points this year for Cal State Northridge. Complementing Gomez is Darius Brown II, who is averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 assists per game.GOMEZ GOOD FROM DEEP: Through 12 games, Cal State Northridge’s Terrell Gomez has connected on 40.6 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge went 5-11 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Matadors scored 78.3 points per matchup in those 16 games.

