Cambridge firefighters: Family escapes flames Friday

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Fire Department is warning the public of holiday fire hazards after a family escaped a house fire.

Firefighters say a home on Read Road caught flame just before dusk on Friday.

The department says the family of five were able to get out of the house safely. However, most of their belongings were destroyed.

They say to make sure any Christmas decorations are not in an area of your home that will cause them to overheat.

For more statistics and safety tips for holiday decorations and Christmas trees, go to the National Fire Protection Association website.