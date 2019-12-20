Undermanned Seton Hall stuns No. 7 Maryland 52-48

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun No. 7 Maryland 52-48 Thursday night.

The Pirates (7-4) held the Terrapins to 27% shooting, blocked 15 shots and forced 17 turnovers in ending a two-game losing streak and handing Maryland (10-2) its second straight loss.

Seton Hall played without Big East Conference preseason player of the year Myles Powell (concussion) and power forward Sando Mamukelashvili (broken wrist).

The Pirates seemed in control when Anthony Nelson hit a layup for a 49-42 edge with about a minute to play. Then Seton Hall missed three free throws and turned the ball over, setting up Anthony Cowan Jr. to try a tying 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.

Cowan missed, and Seton Hall got the rebound and made a free throw to ice it.

No. 4 DUKE 86, WOFFORD 57

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help Duke beat Wofford.

Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (10-1), which shot 54% in its return from a nearly two-week pause in the schedule.

The Blue Devils played without starting point guard Tre Jones due to what the school described as a “mild sprain” in his left foot from a recent practice. In a release, coach Mike Krzyzewski said the decision to hold Jones out was “out of an abundance of caution” and that the team believes it is a “minor” issue.

Tray Hollowell scored 17 points to lead the Terriers (7-5), who were coming off a win over North Carolina. They shot just 35.5% despite hitting 10 3-pointers.

No. 12 AUBURN 79, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 73

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 11 of his 24 points over the final 4:33 and beat North Carolina State.

The Tigers (10-0) remained the only unbeaten Power Five team with perhaps their toughest win of the season.

The Wolfpack (8-3) briefly took a lead on Braxton Beverly’s layup with 5:23 left but couldn’t score again for the next four-plus minutes.

Doughty started a late 10-point surge with a scoop shot, but his biggest was a back-breaking 3-pointer from the corner to beat the shot clock with 25 seconds left. He was perfect on six foul shots down the stretch.

___

