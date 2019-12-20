Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 73, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 51

Amundsen 40, Chicago (Disney II) 27

Argyle, Texas 73, Thornwood 63

Arthur-Okaw Christian 45, Bloomington Christian 14

Belleville West 73, East St. Louis 69

Benton 54, West Frankfort 32

Breese Central 72, Trenton Wesclin 25

Breese Mater Dei 59, Mascoutah 26

Brimfield 54, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40

Camp Point Central 47, Warsaw West Hancock 39

Canton, Mo. 58, Mendon Unity 50

Carlinville 51, South Fork 17

Carrollton 49, Barry (Western) 31

Carterville 51, Herrin 20

Catlin (Salt Fork) 36, Fithian Oakwood 34

Centralia 68, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 16

Century 62, Elverado 46

Christian Liberty Academy 47, Woodlands Academy 28

Clemente 70, Chicago (Goode) 32

Clinton 59, Argenta-Oreana 37

Colfax Ridgeview 50, Fieldcrest 42

Collinsville 65, Alton 37

Crossroads Christian Academy 42, Schaumburg Christian 40

Dakota 50, South Beloit 17

Decatur MacArthur 57, Rochester 47

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 64, Flanagan 40

Dwight 46, Clifton Central 40

East Moline United 39, Rock Island Alleman 24

Eldorado 63, Johnston City 25

Fairbury Prairie Central 69, Beecher 45

Freeburg 77, Mount Vernon 52

Geneseo 73, Moline 68

Glenbard South 40, Streamwood 32

Hamilton County 47, Gallatin County 33

Harrisburg 52, Massac County 41

Havana 61, Rushville-Industry 13

Henry 34, Peoria Christian 31

Hillsboro 63, Carlyle 37

Hyde Park 61, Chicago (Clark) 30

Illini Central 61, Peoria Heights (Quest) 13

Illini West (Carthage) 53, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 18

Illinois Lutheran 46, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 13

Jerseyville Jersey 48, Triad 37

Kankakee 67, Harvey Thornton 63

Lake Forest 67, Waukegan 41

Lanark Eastland 69, Freeport (Aquin) 54

LeRoy 51, Heyworth 37

Lewistown 59, Princeville 51

Lexington 49, El Paso-Gridley 43

Lincoln Way Central 62, Thornton Fractional South 23

Marion 44, Murphysboro/Elverado 30

Marissa/Coulterville 56, Steeleville 18

Martinsville 44, Casey-Westfield 31

McGivney Catholic High School 56, Ottawa Marquette 48, OT

Monmouth-Roseville 64, Annawan 55

Monticello 45, Warrensburg-Latham 43

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 53, North Greene 31

Newton 57, Effingham St. Anthony 34

North Shore Country Day 50, Skokie (Ida Crown) 44

North-Mac 48, Pawnee 29

Olney (Richland County) 53, Fairfield 37

Palatine 44, Hoffman Estates 14

Paris 70, Tri-County 34

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Momence 33

Payton 56, Chicago Instituto Health Sciences Career Academy 4

Pekin 49, Midwest Central 47

Pinckneyville 45, Greenville 36

Plano 39, Rochelle 29

Putnam County 54, Midland 51

Reed-Custer 40, Somonauk 39

Riverdale 58, Morrison 31

Roanoke-Benson 66, DePue 14

Robinson 51, Oblong 30

Rock Island 61, Quincy 54

Rockridge 41, Orion 28

S. Vermillion, Ind. 45, Marshall 40

Sandwich 52, Hinckley-Big Rock 28

Seneca 57, Ottawa Marquette 25

South County 48, Litchfield 24

South Elgin 53, Elgin 22

Sterling 57, Galesburg 36

Sullivan 60, Okaw Valley 24

Tolono Unity 40, Charleston 29

Trico 59, Sparta 55

Urbana 58, Champaign Centennial 48

Vienna 46, Christopher 39

Vincennes, Ind. 73, Lawrenceville 48

Waterloo Gibault 39, Roxana 22

Wayne City 45, Sandoval 37

West Chicago 51, Bensenville (Fenton) 34

Westchester St. Joseph 44, Chicago (Christ the King) 12

Williamsville 48, Riverton 45

JWCC Tournament=

Quincy Notre Dame 62, South Shelby, Mo. 21

Knoxville-Abingdon-Avon Tournament=

Farmington 48, Elmwood 36

Knoxville 47, Illini Bluffs 45

Oak Lawn Tournament=

Lindblom 62, Oak Lawn Community 40

Pearl City Tournament=

Championship=

East Dubuque 41, Lena-Winslow 40

Polo Tournament=

Championship=

Oregon 52, Polo 40

Third=

Sterling Newman 66, Forreston 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/