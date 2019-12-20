Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 73, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 51
Amundsen 40, Chicago (Disney II) 27
Argyle, Texas 73, Thornwood 63
Arthur-Okaw Christian 45, Bloomington Christian 14
Belleville West 73, East St. Louis 69
Benton 54, West Frankfort 32
Breese Central 72, Trenton Wesclin 25
Breese Mater Dei 59, Mascoutah 26
Brimfield 54, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40
Camp Point Central 47, Warsaw West Hancock 39
Canton, Mo. 58, Mendon Unity 50
Carlinville 51, South Fork 17
Carrollton 49, Barry (Western) 31
Carterville 51, Herrin 20
Catlin (Salt Fork) 36, Fithian Oakwood 34
Centralia 68, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 16
Century 62, Elverado 46
Christian Liberty Academy 47, Woodlands Academy 28
Clemente 70, Chicago (Goode) 32
Clinton 59, Argenta-Oreana 37
Colfax Ridgeview 50, Fieldcrest 42
Collinsville 65, Alton 37
Crossroads Christian Academy 42, Schaumburg Christian 40
Dakota 50, South Beloit 17
Decatur MacArthur 57, Rochester 47
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 64, Flanagan 40
Dwight 46, Clifton Central 40
East Moline United 39, Rock Island Alleman 24
Eldorado 63, Johnston City 25
Fairbury Prairie Central 69, Beecher 45
Freeburg 77, Mount Vernon 52
Geneseo 73, Moline 68
Glenbard South 40, Streamwood 32
Hamilton County 47, Gallatin County 33
Harrisburg 52, Massac County 41
Havana 61, Rushville-Industry 13
Henry 34, Peoria Christian 31
Hillsboro 63, Carlyle 37
Hyde Park 61, Chicago (Clark) 30
Illini Central 61, Peoria Heights (Quest) 13
Illini West (Carthage) 53, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 18
Illinois Lutheran 46, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 13
Jerseyville Jersey 48, Triad 37
Kankakee 67, Harvey Thornton 63
Lake Forest 67, Waukegan 41
Lanark Eastland 69, Freeport (Aquin) 54
LeRoy 51, Heyworth 37
Lewistown 59, Princeville 51
Lexington 49, El Paso-Gridley 43
Lincoln Way Central 62, Thornton Fractional South 23
Marion 44, Murphysboro/Elverado 30
Marissa/Coulterville 56, Steeleville 18
Martinsville 44, Casey-Westfield 31
McGivney Catholic High School 56, Ottawa Marquette 48, OT
Monmouth-Roseville 64, Annawan 55
Monticello 45, Warrensburg-Latham 43
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 53, North Greene 31
Newton 57, Effingham St. Anthony 34
North Shore Country Day 50, Skokie (Ida Crown) 44
North-Mac 48, Pawnee 29
Olney (Richland County) 53, Fairfield 37
Palatine 44, Hoffman Estates 14
Paris 70, Tri-County 34
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Momence 33
Payton 56, Chicago Instituto Health Sciences Career Academy 4
Pekin 49, Midwest Central 47
Pinckneyville 45, Greenville 36
Plano 39, Rochelle 29
Putnam County 54, Midland 51
Reed-Custer 40, Somonauk 39
Riverdale 58, Morrison 31
Roanoke-Benson 66, DePue 14
Robinson 51, Oblong 30
Rock Island 61, Quincy 54
Rockridge 41, Orion 28
S. Vermillion, Ind. 45, Marshall 40
Sandwich 52, Hinckley-Big Rock 28
Seneca 57, Ottawa Marquette 25
South County 48, Litchfield 24
South Elgin 53, Elgin 22
Sterling 57, Galesburg 36
Sullivan 60, Okaw Valley 24
Tolono Unity 40, Charleston 29
Trico 59, Sparta 55
Urbana 58, Champaign Centennial 48
Vienna 46, Christopher 39
Vincennes, Ind. 73, Lawrenceville 48
Waterloo Gibault 39, Roxana 22
Wayne City 45, Sandoval 37
West Chicago 51, Bensenville (Fenton) 34
Westchester St. Joseph 44, Chicago (Christ the King) 12
Williamsville 48, Riverton 45
JWCC Tournament=
Quincy Notre Dame 62, South Shelby, Mo. 21
Knoxville-Abingdon-Avon Tournament=
Farmington 48, Elmwood 36
Knoxville 47, Illini Bluffs 45
Oak Lawn Tournament=
Lindblom 62, Oak Lawn Community 40
Pearl City Tournament=
Championship=
East Dubuque 41, Lena-Winslow 40
Polo Tournament=
Championship=
Oregon 52, Polo 40
Third=
Sterling Newman 66, Forreston 47
___
