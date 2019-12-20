Texas Southern faces tough test vs No. 8 Oregon

Texas Southern (3-7) vs. No. 8 Oregon (9-2)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Oregon presents a tough challenge for Texas Southern. Texas Southern has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Oregon is coming off an 81-48 win at home against Montana in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have collectively scored 46 percent of Oregon’s points this season. For Texas Southern, Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Justin Hopkins, Bryson Etienne and Chris Baldwin have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Texas Southern scoring, including 75 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. Pritchard has accounted for 24 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Oregon is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Ducks are 2-2 when opponents score more than 70 points.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Texas Southern offense has averaged 78.3 possessions per game, the eighth-most in Division I. Oregon has not been as uptempo as the Tigers and is averaging only 68.7 possessions per game (ranked 253rd, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com