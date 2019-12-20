Seguin scores in OT, Stars beat Lightning 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored three minutes into overtime, Anton Khudobin stopped 45 shots, and the Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night.

After Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson missed a shot from close range, Alexander Radulov passed to Seguin, who skated in from left wing boards and got the winner from the low slot.

Dallas also got goals from Radulov, Radek Faksa, and Jason Dickinson. Khudobin stopped Yanni Gourde’s shot during a 2-on-none break in the third.

Mikhail Sergachev, Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov, the NHL MVP last season, had an assist after being benched for the third period and overtime in Tuesday night’s 4-3 win over Ottawa following a costly turnover.

FLYERS 6, SABRES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored twice and Philadelphia took advantage of some sloppy defense and a strong power play to beat short-handed Buffalo.

The Sabres were without captain Jack Eichel, the NHL’s second-leading goal scorer who was a late scratch after participating in pregame workouts with what was called an upper-body injury. The scratch put an end to Eichel’s 17-game point scoring streak — the league’s longest this season — because the NHL does not allow point streaks to continue because of missed games.

Buffalo deflected three shots past goaltender Carter Hutton to assist the rout.

Van Riemsdyk recorded his second two-goal game of the season. Mikhail Vorobyev, Matt Niskanen, Ivan Provorov and Tyler Pitlick were credited with goals for Philadelphia, who put 29 shots on Hutton in the victory. The Flyers were 3 for 5 with the man advantage Thursday.

Flyers goaltender Carter had 16 saves.

Victor Olofsson added his 15th goal midway through the third period for the Sabres. Hutton finished with 22 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 3, KINGS 2, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in overtime, Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and Columbus rallied to beat Los Angeles.

Boone Jenner scored with 1:43 remaining to force overtime for the Blue Jackets, who won after trailing in the first period for the second time this season. Dubois got the winner 1:11 into overtime when he took a tape-to-tape pass from Gustav Nyquist on a 2-on-2 rush.

Adrian Kempe and Jeff Carter scored for the Kings, who lost in overtime for the second time in four games. Los Angeles was beaten after leading for two periods for the first time this season.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 23 shots to earn his 15th win of the season. Jack Campbell made 25 saves for the Kings.

ISLANDERS 3, BRUINS 2, SO

BOSTON (AP) — Matthew Barzal scored in regulation and the shootout as New York beat Boston.

In the shootout, Jordan Eberle and Barzal scored for the Islanders. David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins. Brad Marchand’s attempt to extend the shootout was stymied by Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.

Varlamov had 27 saves as New York snapped a seven-game losing streak to Boston. The Islanders have won four of five.

Anders Bjork and Torey Krug scored for Boston. The Bruins are winless in four straight at home and seven of eight overall.

New York’s Johnny Boychuk scored for the first time in 21 games, tying the score at 1 when beat a screened Tuukka Rask with a shot from the blue line at 3:26 of the second.

SENATORS 5, PREDATORS 4, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored a power-play goal 2:40 into overtime, giving goaltender Marcus Hogberg his first NHL win as Ottawa beat Nashville.

Hogberg, an emergency recall for the Senators after Anders Nilsson became ill, stopped 33 shots.

Colin White, Vladimir Namestnikov, Artem Anisimov and Brady Tkachuk also scored for the Senators, who recovered after blowing a 4-1 lead.

Craig Smith, Rocco Grimaldi, Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 19 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 4, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Patrick Kane scored his 19th goal of the season and had three assists in Chicago’s victory over Winnipeg.

Robin Lehner made 36 saves, Alex Nylander had a goal and assist and Dominik Kubalik and Erik Gustafsson also scored to help the Blackhawks rebound from a 4-1 home loss to Colorado on Wednesday night.

Tucker Poolman scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

HURRICANES 3, AVALANCHE 1

DENVER (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov and Jaccob Slavin scored 1:17 apart and Carolina rallied past Colorado.

Sebastian Aho also scored, and James Reimer had 27 saves as Carolina extended its points streak to seven games and finished its road trip 4-0-1.

Nathan MacKinnon scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 37 shots for the Avalanche, who lost despite leading with less than three minutes remaining.

CANADIENS 4, FLAMES 3, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Max Domi beat goalie Dave Rittich on an end-to-end overtime rush to give Montreal the win over Calgary.

Domi fired a low slap shot from just above the left faceoff circle that eluded Riitch’s glove on the far side at 3:52 of the extra period.

Nick Suzuki pulled the Canadiens even at 3 with 9:02 left in regulation, deflecting Nick Cousins’ pass over Rittich’s head.

Carey Price made 24 saves, and Brendan Gallagher and Joel Armia added goals to help Montreal improve to 4-1 in its last five and 17-12-6 overall.

Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for Calgary. Oliver Kylington scored his first of the season, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists. Rittich stopped 39 shots.

WILD 8, COYOTES 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Marcus Foligno and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists and Minnesota edged Arizona in a high-scoring game.

The Wild snapped a three-game losing streak, scoring eight goals on 33 shots, including an empty-net goal in the final seconds.

Arizona lost for the fourth time in five home games and the setback was compounded by an injury to No. 1 goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who had to be helped off the ice with 3:08 remaining in the game after spreading to make a save on a shot by Ryan Hartman.

Hartman, Eric Staal and Brad Hunt each had a goal and assist. Ryan Suter, Ryan Donato and Luke Kunin also scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk had 35 saves in his first game since Nov. 16.

Jakob Chychrun scored two goals, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Clayton Keller and Phil Kessel also scored for the Coyotes. Newly acquired forward Taylor Hall, in his home debut, got the primary assist on Kessel’s first-period goal.

Nick Schmaltz had three assists, raising his team-high point total to 27, and Alex Goligoski added two assists for the Coyotes.

CANUCKS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Chris Tanev scored at 1:30 of overtime and Vancouver edged Vegas.

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Antoine Roussel and Tanner Pearson added goals for the Canucks.

Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Nick Holden and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights.

Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves for Vancouver. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for Vegas.

The win was Vancouver’s second in 10 games against the Golden Knights since Vegas joined the league in 2017-18. The Canucks are 2-7-1 against Vegas in that span.

