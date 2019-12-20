Pet of the Week: Meet Jack-O-Lantern

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The holiday season is upon us and the perfect edition to any gathering is a new furry friend. The Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week is a friendly, active cat named Jack-O-Lantern. Stephanie Hill, with the Animal Shelter Society, says Jack-O-Lantern gets along well with other cats and enjoys playing with people of all ages.

“He’s been here with us a little while, since around Halloween—that’s how he got his name. He was a stray and we think he’s about three years old. He’s very friendly; he would make a great pet if you’re looking for a new cat for your home for this holiday season.”

The Animal Shelter Society is also gearing up for the holiday season by hosting special programs and fundraiser throughout the month and into January.

“Starting on Monday, through the end of the year we’re running our Eight Cats of Hanukkah special. And so, we will have eight cats featured that will have a $20 adoption fee—so, watch our Facebook page starting on Sunday for us to reveal those. And then, January 11th we’re holding our Annual Comedy Night—down at Bryan Place—Caturday Night Live. We do have tickets for sale here; those are $20.”

The adoption fee to bring Jack-O-Lantern home is $60. For more information or to purchase tickets to Caturday Night Live, contact the Animal Shelter Society located on Newark Road in Zanesville.