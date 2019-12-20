No. 6 Louisville women beat UT Martin 71-63 in 2OT

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 22 points and No. 6 Louisville outlasted UT Martin 71-63 in double overtime Thursday night after trailing for nearly all of regulation.

Kylee Shook and Diop each added 15 points for the Cardinals (11-1). Louisville took the lead for good with 3:05 left in the second overtime.

Damiah Griffin led the Skyhawks (4-6) with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cardinals made 18 of 20 free throws, while the Skyhawks were 15 of 28.

NO. 4 OREGON STATE 65, BYU 34

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Destiny Slocum scored 18 points and Oregon State shook off a slow start and beat BYU on the final day of the Maui Jim Maui Classic.

The Beavers (11-0) trailed 11-4 after the first quarter, but outscored the Cougars (5-5) 24-6 in the second period. Oregon State closed out the half on a 17-2 run.

Also scoring in double figures for Oregon State were Kat Tudor, who came off the bench to hit 5 of 7 shots from beyond the arc and finished with 15 points, and Mikayla Pivec, who added 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Brenna Drollinger led BYU with 14 points.

NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 89, DUKE 46

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke and LeLe Grissett had 12 points each and South Carolina took control in the second quarter in a blowout victory over Duke.

The Gamecocks (11-1) run their winning streak to five, with Tyasha Harris adding 11 points and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal finishing with 10 apiece.

For Duke (7-4), it was the most lopsided loss in coach Joanne P. McCallie’s 12 seasons and its largest margin of defeat since Virginia, led by current Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, won 93-48 in 1992.

Miela Goodchild had 11 points for the Blue Devils.

NO. 9 N.C. STATE 74, CHATTANOOGA 38

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 17 points and North Carolina State had a 23-0 second-quarter.

Grace Hunter added 14 points for the Wolfpack (11-0) in their final nonconference game of the regular season. N.C. State broke open a tie game with the 23-0 run, holding the Mocs (1-12) scoreless for more than eight minutes.

Bria Dial scored all 12 of her points in the first half for Chattanooga (1-12). The Mocs have lost 10 in a row.

NO. 10 UCLA 59, GEORGIA 50

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had 19 points and nine rebounds to help UCLA improve to 10-0.

Lauryn Miller added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Bruins in the game that started at 11 a.m.

Gabby Connally led Georgia (7-4) with 16 points. She hit a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to make it 17-15.

NO. 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE 86, SOUTH FLORIDA 61

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chloe Bibby hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and Mississippi State opened the Duel in the Desert with the victory over South Florida.

Rickea Jackson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-2). They took control with a 17-2 run in the first quarter. Maria Alverez made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for the Bulls (7-5).

