New Leadership at Muskingum County Family YMCA (former Rec Center)

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Muskingum County Family YMCA, formerly the Muskingum Recreation Center, has a new leader.

“We will be running the programs from top to bottom. So, from swim lessons to yoga to exercise classes to memberships, it all runs through the Y now,” says Jeremy Byers, Executive Director. Byers was put front & center Friday during a meet & greet event at the athletics facility on the O.U. Zanesville campus.

“We’re going to do a lot of family programming. We’re going to bring some youth in, get some kids active in our community, into our building, we’re going to continue working with our seniors, our Silver Sneakers programs. Continue pushing our swim lessons and youth programs as far as basketball, flag football, soccer. All of those programs that we see out in the community, we’re going to continue to run here,” Byers adds.

He says YMCA managers will be bringing already successful fitness programs from other locations to the Muskingum County Y.