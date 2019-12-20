Mall Manager Announces Extended Season Hours

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Colony Square Mall managers are announcing a change in their hours leading up to Christmas.

“Right now we’ve extended mall hours for those who are busy. The big box retailers are open now until 11pm. That includes TJ Maxx & Dunhams. JCPenney’s has different, so you’ll want to check our website for those hours. Department stores vary; and we have extended our hours until 10pm on week nights. Sunday we are here until eight o’clock,” says Sherry Velliquette, Marketing Manager & Specialty Leasing Representative at Colony Square Mall.

Velliquette says she’s confident there will be an uptick in shopping in the days leading up to Christmas.

“This is the weekend that it’s going to happen. I think everybody is now aware that we’re down to the last few days and it’s time to really go on that shopping spree and we’ve got a lot of good deals right now.”

She says there are some specialty retailers at the mall also catering to people who shop online.

Velliquette recommends checking the mall’s website, and the website for your favorite mall store, for each day’s hours.