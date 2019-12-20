Incarnate Word plays Washington St.

Incarnate Word (3-8) vs. Washington State (7-4)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word pays visit to Washington State in a non-conference matchup. Washington State knocked off Florida A&M by 14 points at home on Thursday, while Incarnate Word came up short in an 88-82 game in overtime at Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything CJ Elleby is putting up 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Cougars. Complementing Elleby is Isaac Bonton, who is accounting for 11 points per game. The Cardinals are led by Keaston Willis, who is averaging 12.2 points.WONDERFUL WILLIS: Willis has connected on 39.7 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 46 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-6 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Washington State is a sterling 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.7 percent or less. The Cougars are 0-4 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Washington State offense has turned the ball over on just 14.9 percent of its possessions, the fourth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.1 percent of all Incarnate Word possessions have resulted in a turnover.

