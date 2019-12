Friday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bahamas (Nassau) Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte, 2 p.m

Frisco (Texas) Bowl: Kent State vs. Utah State, 7:30 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 23 Penn State vs. CCSU, 6 p.m.

Women

No. 11 Texas A&M vs. Georgia Tech at San Juan, Puerto Rico, 5 p.m.

No. 16 DePaul at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

No. 17 Gonzaga vs. No. 20 Missouri State, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan State vs. Syracuse at Winter Park, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.