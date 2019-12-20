BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 52, Pomeroy Meigs 33
Alliance Marlington 57, Beloit W. Branch 50
Amherst Steele 69, Olmsted Falls 49
Ansonia 42, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33
Apple Creek Waynedale 46, Doylestown Chippewa 41
Archbold 51, Pettisville 41
Arlington 57, Pandora-Gilboa 45
Athens 65, McArthur Vinton County 52
Attica Seneca E. 80, Bucyrus 44
Atwater Waterloo 88, Lowellville 50
Avon Lake 59, N. Ridgeville 42
Barberton 76, Aurora 64
Barnesville 86, Bridgeport 63
Bay Village Bay 62, Rocky River 60
Beachwood 63, Geneva 52
Bellaire 82, Rayland Buckeye 67
Berea-Midpark 81, Westlake 79, 2OT
Berlin Hiland 68, Sugarcreek Garaway 43
Blanchester 68, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52
Bluffton 58, Convoy Crestview 40
Botkins 82, Houston 54
Bristol 58, Windham 46
Brookville 75, Day. Oakwood 71
Byesville Meadowbrook 64, New Philadelphia 51
Caldwell 75, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44
Camden Preble Shawnee 67, Carlisle 66
Cameron, W.Va. 66, Beallsville 54
Can. Glenoak 72, Uniontown Lake 36
Can. McKinley 53, Green 46
Can. South 49, Alliance 43
Canal Winchester 72, Cols. Franklin Hts. 44
Carey 81, Sycamore Mohawk 56
Carrollton 50, Minerva 41
Casstown Miami E. 60, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 47
Cedarville 58, Spring. Greenon 46
Centerburg 56, Sparta Highland 34
Centerville 56, Beavercreek 45
Chagrin Falls 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 54, OT
Chagrin Falls Kenston 69, Mayfield 64
Chardon 78, Eastlake N. 65
Chardon NDCL 56, Parma Padua 49, OT
Chesterland W. Geauga 72, Painesville Harvey 67
Chillicothe Unioto 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 50
Chillicothe Zane Trace 81, Williamsport Westfall 47
Cin. Anderson 53, Cin. Withrow 50
Cin. Christian 41, Cin. Country Day 38
Cin. Finneytown 62, Cin. Mariemont 58
Cin. Gamble Montessori 63, Cin. College Prep. 58
Cin. Hughes 73, Cin. Shroder 41
Cin. Indian Hill 61, Reading 27
Cin. McNicholas 55, Middletown Fenwick 48
Cin. Moeller 78, Chillicothe 51
Cin. Oak Hills 64, Cin. Sycamore 54
Cin. Princeton 75, Mason 49
Cin. Taft 76, Cin. Western Hills 72
Cin. Turpin 58, Cin. Walnut Hills 52
Cin. West Clermont 63, Kings Mills Kings 38
Cin. Woodward 81, Cin. Aiken 73
Cin. Wyoming 74, Cin. Deer Park 69, OT
Cle. Cent. Cath. 43, Mentor Lake Cath. 41
Cle. VASJ 48, Akr. Hoban 39
Cols. Africentric 82, Cols. West 51
Cols. Beechcroft 112, Cols. International 36
Cols. Centennial 61, Cols. Linden McKinley 52
Cols. DeSales 63, Cols. Ready 54
Cols. Eastmoor 76, Cols. Independence 48
Cols. Mifflin 78, Cols. Whetstone 47
Cols. Northland 76, Cols. East 45
Cols. South 61, Cols. Briggs 57
Cols. St. Charles 66, Cols. Hartley 44
Cols. Upper Arlington 62, Galloway Westland 46
Cols. Walnut Ridge 69, Cols. Marion-Franklin 56
Columbia Station Columbia 73, Wellington 68
Columbiana 85, Hanoverton United 38
Columbus Grove 86, Paulding 54
Cory-Rawson 66, McComb 58
Crestline 65, Mansfield Christian 32
Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Independence 41
Day. Carroll 46, Hamilton Badin 38
Day. Chaminade Julienne 54, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49
Day. Christian 45, Yellow Springs 21
Day. Northridge 81, New Lebanon Dixie 48
Day. Ponitz Tech. 78, Day. Dunbar 77
Day. Stivers 88, Day. Thurgood Marshall 82
Defiance Ayersville 47, Ft. Jennings 44
Defiance Tinora 38, Hamler Patrick Henry 27
Delaware Hayes 59, Worthington Kilbourne 51
Dover 43, Cambridge 38
Dresden Tri-Valley 85, Crooksville 57
Elida 67, Lima Bath 58
Fayetteville-Perry 57, W. Union 55
Findlay 68, Oregon Clay 45
Findlay Liberty-Benton 61, Van Buren 34
Frankfort Adena 69, Chillicothe Huntington 28
Franklin 61, Wilmington 36
Ft. Loramie 50, St. Henry 45
Gahanna Christian 67, Grove City 37
Gahanna Lincoln 67, Grove City 37
Galion Northmor 66, Danville 34
Gallipolis Gallia 58, Bidwell River Valley 54
Garfield Hts. 55, Warrensville Hts. 43
Garrettsville Garfield 78, Rootstown 70
Gates Mills Hawken 51, Ashtabula Edgewood 40
Genoa Area 64, Bloomdale Elmwood 53
Germantown Valley View 62, Bellbrook 61
Gorham Fayette 32, Morenci, Mich. 29
Grafton Midview 62, Avon 44
Greenwich S. Cent. 62, Ashland Crestview 56
Grove City Cent. Crossing 61, Hilliard Davidson 56
Hamilton 59, Cin. Colerain 48
Harrod Allen E. 55, Ada 42
Hartville Lake Center Christian 62, Youngs. Valley Christian 49
Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Miller City 42
Hilliard Bradley 37, Dublin Jerome 21
Hilliard Darby 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 44
Hillsboro 78, Batavia Clermont NE 57
Holland Springfield 53, Napoleon 42
Howard E. Knox 61, Cardington-Lincoln 47
Ironton St. Joseph 74, Portsmouth Notre Dame 52
Jamestown Greeneview 69, S. Charleston SE 44
Kent Roosevelt 56, Tallmadge 47, OT
Kenton 66, Celina 30
Kirtland 79, Brooklyn 41
Lakewood 68, N. Olmsted 25
Lakewood St. Edward 80, Cle. Benedictine 59
Leesburg Fairfield 83, Manchester 44
Leipsic 78, Arcadia 72
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 60, Middletown 47
Lima Cent. Cath. 51, Kalida 42, OT
Lima Perry 61, DeGraff Riverside 32
Lima Shawnee 73, Defiance 42
Lima Sr. 78, Kettering Fairmont 30
Lisbon Beaver 74, Wellsville 36
Lockland 63, Norwood 62
Lodi Cloverleaf 59, Akr. Springfield 38
London 65, Bellefontaine 37
London Madison Plains 49, Spring. Cath. Cent. 46
Lorain 57, Maple Hts. 51
Lorain Clearview 67, Sheffield Brookside 35
Lou. Ballard, Ky. 109, Trotwood-Madison 99
Louisville 56, Akr. Firestone 47
Lucas 43, Mansfield St. Peter’s 32
Lucasville Valley 59, Beaver Eastern 48
Lyndhurst Brush 79, Madison 57
Macedonia Nordonia 48, Stow-Munroe Falls 44
Magnolia Sandy Valley 45, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 37
Malvern 38, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 37
Mansfield Madison 62, Cols. Watterson 53
Mantua Crestwood 74, Ravenna SE 33
Marietta 75, Zanesville 63
Marion Elgin 61, Lima Temple Christian 32
Martins Ferry 41, Wintersville Indian Creek 38
Marysville 80, Dublin Coffman 78, OT
Massillon Jackson 46, Massillon Perry 31
McDonald 64, New Middletown Spring. 60
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 58, Sidney Lehman 37
Medina 94, Mentor 81
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 83, Conneaut 45
Metamora Evergreen 54, Delta 27
Milford 33, Loveland 23
Milford Center Fairbanks 47, W. Jefferson 41
Milton-Union 67, Middletown Madison Senior 63
Mineral Ridge 62, Berlin Center Western Reserve 56
Minford 55, Portsmouth W. 45
Monroe 67, Eaton 40
Monroeville 63, Plymouth 52
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66, N. Baltimore 50
Mt. Gilead 69, Fredericktown 55
Mt. Orab Western Brown 74, Bethel-Tate 43
Mt. Vernon 47, Millersburg W. Holmes 35
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53, Dola Hardin Northern 48
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 53, Cin. Madeira 42
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 87, Bard Early College H.S. 78
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Bucyrus Wynford 54
N. Royalton 61, Hudson 45
New Albany 65, Groveport-Madison 57
New Boston Glenwood 56, Franklin Furnace Green 43
New Lexington 47, Zanesville W. Muskingum 47
New London 56, Ashland Mapleton 30
New Paris National Trail 81, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40
Newark 56, Sunbury Big Walnut 44
Newton Falls 57, Leavittsburg LaBrae 48
Norton 58, Ravenna 55
Oak Hill 46, Waverly 29
Oberlin 70, Middlefield Cardinal 33
Orrville 61, Massillon Tuslaw 56
Ottawa-Glandorf 52, St. Marys Memorial 42
Parma 71, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 68
Parma Hts. Holy Name 80, Medina Buckeye 57
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44, Logan 37
Peebles 62, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40
Pemberville Eastwood 59, Elmore Woodmore 44
Peninsula Woodridge 65, Mogadore Field 54
Perrysburg 58, Sylvania Northview 49
Pickerington Cent. 66, Reynoldsburg 45
Pickerington N. 71, Lancaster 43
Piketon 53, Southeastern 28
Plain City Jonathan Alder 55, Spring. Shawnee 44
Poland Seminary 64, Girard 33
Portsmouth Clay 55, Latham Western 50
Richfield Revere 52, Copley 47
Richwood N. Union 69, Lewistown Indian Lake 52
Rittman 71, Jeromesville Hillsdale 32
Riverside Stebbins 78, Piqua 59
Rossford 83, Fostoria 56
Salineville Southern 64, Lisbon David Anderson 50
Sarahsville Shenandoah 62, Lore City Buckeye Trail 47
Sebring McKinley 77, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54
Shadyside 55, Hannibal River 41
Shaker Hts. 83, Strongsville 53
Shekinah Christian 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 36
Sherwood Fairview 51, Stryker 37
Sidney Fairlawn 76, Russia 56
Smithville 58, Creston Norwayne 51
Solon 56, Brunswick 51
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 71, Franklin Middletown Christian 40
Spring. Kenton Ridge 79, New Carlisle Tecumseh 54
Springboro 76, Lebanon 49
Springfield 63, Huber Hts. Wayne 53
Stewart Federal Hocking 81, Racine Southern 70
Strasburg-Franklin 46, E. Can. 33
Streetsboro 64, Akr. Coventry 63
Struthers 79, Jefferson Area 57
Sylvania Southview 43, Bowling Green 42
Thomas Worthington 58, Dublin Scioto 35
Thornville Sheridan 50, New Concord John Glenn 42
Tipp City Bethel 90, Bradford 42
Tipp City Tippecanoe 63, Fairborn 47
Tol. Rogers 65, Tol. Maumee Valley 50
Tol. St. Francis 57, Tol. Whitmer 47
Tontogany Otsego 59, Millbury Lake 42
Troy 73, Sidney 68, OT
Troy Christian 39, Legacy Christian 21
Twinsburg 56, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45
Uhrichsville Claymont 56, Newcomerstown 17
Union City Mississinawa Valley 54, New Madison Tri-Village 43
Utica 45, Fairfield Christian 41
Van Wert 68, Wapakoneta 46
Van Wert Lincolnview 53, Spencerville 45
Versailles 38, Maria Stein Marion Local 34
Vienna Mathews 61, Kinsman Badger 51
W. Carrollton 55, Vandalia Butler 52
W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Fairfield 61
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47
Wadsworth 49, Cuyahoga Falls 30
Warren Champion 65, Columbiana Crestview 50
Warren Howland 68, Warren JFK 64
Warren Lordstown 61, Southington Chalker 39
Warsaw River View 45, Coshocton 39
Waynesville 62, Lees Creek E. Clinton 37
Wellston 59, Nelsonville-York 40
West Salem Northwestern 72, Dalton 70
Westerville Cent. 63, Lewis Center Olentangy 60
Westerville N. 63, Powell Olentangy Liberty 43
Westerville S. 72, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57
Wheelersburg 89, McDermott Scioto NW 40
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 81, Maumee 38
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 30
Wooster 51, Mansfield Sr. 49
Xenia 58, Greenville 44
Youngs. Boardman 52, Youngs. Mooney 37
Youngs. Chaney High School 50, Warren Harding 47
Youngs. Liberty 54, Brookfield 43
Zanesville Maysville 61, Philo 47
Tarkanian Classic=
Select Bracket=
Quarterfinal=
Cle. Hts. 60, Phoenix Pinnacle, Ariz. 45
The Hill School Tournament=
Saint James, Md. 108, Hudson WRA 106
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sullivan Black River vs. LaGrange Keystone, ppd.
Wickliffe vs. Cle. Jane Addams, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/