BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 52, Pomeroy Meigs 33

Alliance Marlington 57, Beloit W. Branch 50

Amherst Steele 69, Olmsted Falls 49

Ansonia 42, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33

Apple Creek Waynedale 46, Doylestown Chippewa 41

Archbold 51, Pettisville 41

Arlington 57, Pandora-Gilboa 45

Athens 65, McArthur Vinton County 52

Attica Seneca E. 80, Bucyrus 44

Atwater Waterloo 88, Lowellville 50

Avon Lake 59, N. Ridgeville 42

Barberton 76, Aurora 64

Barnesville 86, Bridgeport 63

Bay Village Bay 62, Rocky River 60

Beachwood 63, Geneva 52

Bellaire 82, Rayland Buckeye 67

Berea-Midpark 81, Westlake 79, 2OT

Berlin Hiland 68, Sugarcreek Garaway 43

Blanchester 68, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52

Bluffton 58, Convoy Crestview 40

Botkins 82, Houston 54

Bristol 58, Windham 46

Brookville 75, Day. Oakwood 71

Byesville Meadowbrook 64, New Philadelphia 51

Caldwell 75, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44

Camden Preble Shawnee 67, Carlisle 66

Cameron, W.Va. 66, Beallsville 54

Can. Glenoak 72, Uniontown Lake 36

Can. McKinley 53, Green 46

Can. South 49, Alliance 43

Canal Winchester 72, Cols. Franklin Hts. 44

Carey 81, Sycamore Mohawk 56

Carrollton 50, Minerva 41

Casstown Miami E. 60, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 47

Cedarville 58, Spring. Greenon 46

Centerburg 56, Sparta Highland 34

Centerville 56, Beavercreek 45

Chagrin Falls 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 54, OT

Chagrin Falls Kenston 69, Mayfield 64

Chardon 78, Eastlake N. 65

Chardon NDCL 56, Parma Padua 49, OT

Chesterland W. Geauga 72, Painesville Harvey 67

Chillicothe Unioto 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 50

Chillicothe Zane Trace 81, Williamsport Westfall 47

Cin. Anderson 53, Cin. Withrow 50

Cin. Christian 41, Cin. Country Day 38

Cin. Finneytown 62, Cin. Mariemont 58

Cin. Gamble Montessori 63, Cin. College Prep. 58

Cin. Hughes 73, Cin. Shroder 41

Cin. Indian Hill 61, Reading 27

Cin. McNicholas 55, Middletown Fenwick 48

Cin. Moeller 78, Chillicothe 51

Cin. Oak Hills 64, Cin. Sycamore 54

Cin. Princeton 75, Mason 49

Cin. Taft 76, Cin. Western Hills 72

Cin. Turpin 58, Cin. Walnut Hills 52

Cin. West Clermont 63, Kings Mills Kings 38

Cin. Woodward 81, Cin. Aiken 73

Cin. Wyoming 74, Cin. Deer Park 69, OT

Cle. Cent. Cath. 43, Mentor Lake Cath. 41

Cle. VASJ 48, Akr. Hoban 39

Cols. Africentric 82, Cols. West 51

Cols. Beechcroft 112, Cols. International 36

Cols. Centennial 61, Cols. Linden McKinley 52

Cols. DeSales 63, Cols. Ready 54

Cols. Eastmoor 76, Cols. Independence 48

Cols. Mifflin 78, Cols. Whetstone 47

Cols. Northland 76, Cols. East 45

Cols. South 61, Cols. Briggs 57

Cols. St. Charles 66, Cols. Hartley 44

Cols. Upper Arlington 62, Galloway Westland 46

Cols. Walnut Ridge 69, Cols. Marion-Franklin 56

Columbia Station Columbia 73, Wellington 68

Columbiana 85, Hanoverton United 38

Columbus Grove 86, Paulding 54

Cory-Rawson 66, McComb 58

Crestline 65, Mansfield Christian 32

Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Independence 41

Day. Carroll 46, Hamilton Badin 38

Day. Chaminade Julienne 54, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49

Day. Christian 45, Yellow Springs 21

Day. Northridge 81, New Lebanon Dixie 48

Day. Ponitz Tech. 78, Day. Dunbar 77

Day. Stivers 88, Day. Thurgood Marshall 82

Defiance Ayersville 47, Ft. Jennings 44

Defiance Tinora 38, Hamler Patrick Henry 27

Delaware Hayes 59, Worthington Kilbourne 51

Dover 43, Cambridge 38

Dresden Tri-Valley 85, Crooksville 57

Elida 67, Lima Bath 58

Fayetteville-Perry 57, W. Union 55

Findlay 68, Oregon Clay 45

Findlay Liberty-Benton 61, Van Buren 34

Frankfort Adena 69, Chillicothe Huntington 28

Franklin 61, Wilmington 36

Ft. Loramie 50, St. Henry 45

Gahanna Christian 67, Grove City 37

Gahanna Lincoln 67, Grove City 37

Galion Northmor 66, Danville 34

Gallipolis Gallia 58, Bidwell River Valley 54

Garfield Hts. 55, Warrensville Hts. 43

Garrettsville Garfield 78, Rootstown 70

Gates Mills Hawken 51, Ashtabula Edgewood 40

Genoa Area 64, Bloomdale Elmwood 53

Germantown Valley View 62, Bellbrook 61

Gorham Fayette 32, Morenci, Mich. 29

Grafton Midview 62, Avon 44

Greenwich S. Cent. 62, Ashland Crestview 56

Grove City Cent. Crossing 61, Hilliard Davidson 56

Hamilton 59, Cin. Colerain 48

Harrod Allen E. 55, Ada 42

Hartville Lake Center Christian 62, Youngs. Valley Christian 49

Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Miller City 42

Hilliard Bradley 37, Dublin Jerome 21

Hilliard Darby 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 44

Hillsboro 78, Batavia Clermont NE 57

Holland Springfield 53, Napoleon 42

Howard E. Knox 61, Cardington-Lincoln 47

Ironton St. Joseph 74, Portsmouth Notre Dame 52

Jamestown Greeneview 69, S. Charleston SE 44

Kent Roosevelt 56, Tallmadge 47, OT

Kenton 66, Celina 30

Kirtland 79, Brooklyn 41

Lakewood 68, N. Olmsted 25

Lakewood St. Edward 80, Cle. Benedictine 59

Leesburg Fairfield 83, Manchester 44

Leipsic 78, Arcadia 72

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 60, Middletown 47

Lima Cent. Cath. 51, Kalida 42, OT

Lima Perry 61, DeGraff Riverside 32

Lima Shawnee 73, Defiance 42

Lima Sr. 78, Kettering Fairmont 30

Lisbon Beaver 74, Wellsville 36

Lockland 63, Norwood 62

Lodi Cloverleaf 59, Akr. Springfield 38

London 65, Bellefontaine 37

London Madison Plains 49, Spring. Cath. Cent. 46

Lorain 57, Maple Hts. 51

Lorain Clearview 67, Sheffield Brookside 35

Lou. Ballard, Ky. 109, Trotwood-Madison 99

Louisville 56, Akr. Firestone 47

Lucas 43, Mansfield St. Peter’s 32

Lucasville Valley 59, Beaver Eastern 48

Lyndhurst Brush 79, Madison 57

Macedonia Nordonia 48, Stow-Munroe Falls 44

Magnolia Sandy Valley 45, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 37

Malvern 38, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 37

Mansfield Madison 62, Cols. Watterson 53

Mantua Crestwood 74, Ravenna SE 33

Marietta 75, Zanesville 63

Marion Elgin 61, Lima Temple Christian 32

Martins Ferry 41, Wintersville Indian Creek 38

Marysville 80, Dublin Coffman 78, OT

Massillon Jackson 46, Massillon Perry 31

McDonald 64, New Middletown Spring. 60

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 58, Sidney Lehman 37

Medina 94, Mentor 81

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 83, Conneaut 45

Metamora Evergreen 54, Delta 27

Milford 33, Loveland 23

Milford Center Fairbanks 47, W. Jefferson 41

Milton-Union 67, Middletown Madison Senior 63

Mineral Ridge 62, Berlin Center Western Reserve 56

Minford 55, Portsmouth W. 45

Monroe 67, Eaton 40

Monroeville 63, Plymouth 52

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66, N. Baltimore 50

Mt. Gilead 69, Fredericktown 55

Mt. Orab Western Brown 74, Bethel-Tate 43

Mt. Vernon 47, Millersburg W. Holmes 35

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53, Dola Hardin Northern 48

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 53, Cin. Madeira 42

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 87, Bard Early College H.S. 78

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Bucyrus Wynford 54

N. Royalton 61, Hudson 45

New Albany 65, Groveport-Madison 57

New Boston Glenwood 56, Franklin Furnace Green 43

New Lexington 47, Zanesville W. Muskingum 47

New London 56, Ashland Mapleton 30

New Paris National Trail 81, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40

Newark 56, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

Newton Falls 57, Leavittsburg LaBrae 48

Norton 58, Ravenna 55

Oak Hill 46, Waverly 29

Oberlin 70, Middlefield Cardinal 33

Orrville 61, Massillon Tuslaw 56

Ottawa-Glandorf 52, St. Marys Memorial 42

Parma 71, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 68

Parma Hts. Holy Name 80, Medina Buckeye 57

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44, Logan 37

Peebles 62, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40

Pemberville Eastwood 59, Elmore Woodmore 44

Peninsula Woodridge 65, Mogadore Field 54

Perrysburg 58, Sylvania Northview 49

Pickerington Cent. 66, Reynoldsburg 45

Pickerington N. 71, Lancaster 43

Piketon 53, Southeastern 28

Plain City Jonathan Alder 55, Spring. Shawnee 44

Poland Seminary 64, Girard 33

Portsmouth Clay 55, Latham Western 50

Richfield Revere 52, Copley 47

Richwood N. Union 69, Lewistown Indian Lake 52

Rittman 71, Jeromesville Hillsdale 32

Riverside Stebbins 78, Piqua 59

Rossford 83, Fostoria 56

Salineville Southern 64, Lisbon David Anderson 50

Sarahsville Shenandoah 62, Lore City Buckeye Trail 47

Sebring McKinley 77, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54

Shadyside 55, Hannibal River 41

Shaker Hts. 83, Strongsville 53

Shekinah Christian 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 36

Sherwood Fairview 51, Stryker 37

Sidney Fairlawn 76, Russia 56

Smithville 58, Creston Norwayne 51

Solon 56, Brunswick 51

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 71, Franklin Middletown Christian 40

Spring. Kenton Ridge 79, New Carlisle Tecumseh 54

Springboro 76, Lebanon 49

Springfield 63, Huber Hts. Wayne 53

Stewart Federal Hocking 81, Racine Southern 70

Strasburg-Franklin 46, E. Can. 33

Streetsboro 64, Akr. Coventry 63

Struthers 79, Jefferson Area 57

Sylvania Southview 43, Bowling Green 42

Thomas Worthington 58, Dublin Scioto 35

Thornville Sheridan 50, New Concord John Glenn 42

Tipp City Bethel 90, Bradford 42

Tipp City Tippecanoe 63, Fairborn 47

Tol. Rogers 65, Tol. Maumee Valley 50

Tol. St. Francis 57, Tol. Whitmer 47

Tontogany Otsego 59, Millbury Lake 42

Troy 73, Sidney 68, OT

Troy Christian 39, Legacy Christian 21

Twinsburg 56, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45

Uhrichsville Claymont 56, Newcomerstown 17

Union City Mississinawa Valley 54, New Madison Tri-Village 43

Utica 45, Fairfield Christian 41

Van Wert 68, Wapakoneta 46

Van Wert Lincolnview 53, Spencerville 45

Versailles 38, Maria Stein Marion Local 34

Vienna Mathews 61, Kinsman Badger 51

W. Carrollton 55, Vandalia Butler 52

W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Fairfield 61

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47

Wadsworth 49, Cuyahoga Falls 30

Warren Champion 65, Columbiana Crestview 50

Warren Howland 68, Warren JFK 64

Warren Lordstown 61, Southington Chalker 39

Warsaw River View 45, Coshocton 39

Waynesville 62, Lees Creek E. Clinton 37

Wellston 59, Nelsonville-York 40

West Salem Northwestern 72, Dalton 70

Westerville Cent. 63, Lewis Center Olentangy 60

Westerville N. 63, Powell Olentangy Liberty 43

Westerville S. 72, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57

Wheelersburg 89, McDermott Scioto NW 40

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 81, Maumee 38

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 30

Wooster 51, Mansfield Sr. 49

Xenia 58, Greenville 44

Youngs. Boardman 52, Youngs. Mooney 37

Youngs. Chaney High School 50, Warren Harding 47

Youngs. Liberty 54, Brookfield 43

Zanesville Maysville 61, Philo 47

Tarkanian Classic=

Select Bracket=

Quarterfinal=

Cle. Hts. 60, Phoenix Pinnacle, Ariz. 45

The Hill School Tournament=

Saint James, Md. 108, Hudson WRA 106

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sullivan Black River vs. LaGrange Keystone, ppd.

Wickliffe vs. Cle. Jane Addams, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/