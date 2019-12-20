BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 67, Shelbyville 53
Abingdon 59, Galva 48
Alton Marquette 55, Bethalto Civic Memorial 31
Athens 67, Mt. Pulaski 36
Auburn 67, Illini Central 46
Barrington 60, Conant 37
Batavia 63, Geneva 53
Belvidere North 38, Belvidere 28
Bensenville (Fenton) 65, West Chicago 49
Benton 50, West Frankfort 30
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 84, Willowbrook 72
Bloomington 69, Champaign Central 52
Blue Island Eisenhower 75, Bremen 32
Blue Ridge 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 49
Breese Central 46, Carlyle 41
Breese Mater Dei 59, Waterloo Gibault 27
Brimfield 76, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 16
Brother Rice 70, Marmion 53
Buffalo Grove 64, Hersey 50
Burlington Central 54, Crystal Lake South 48
Calhoun 49, Brussels 44
Carrollton 58, Concord (Triopia) 41
Carterville 50, Anna-Jonesboro 43
Cary-Grove 63, Crystal Lake Central 32
Cerro Gordo 61, DeLand-Weldon 15
Chicago (Austin) 74, Stephenson, Ga. 64
Chicago CICS-Longwood 57, Chicago (Innovations) 54
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 73, Thornwood 31
Chicago Uplift 61, Wells 44
Christopher 48, Sesser-Valier 46, OT
Clark County, Mo. 60, Illini West (Carthage) 40
Clinton 77, Argenta-Oreana 36
Coal City 69, Streator 56
Colfax Ridgeview 44, Eureka 31
Collinsville 76, Alton 63
Dakota 55, Sterling Newman 54
DeKalb 66, Waubonsie Valley 57
DePaul College Prep 71, Leo 54
DePue 41, Lowpoint-Washburn 24
Decatur MacArthur 76, Springfield Southeast 60
Deerfield 51, Maine West 41
Dundee-Crown 52, McHenry 43
East St. Louis 60, Belleville West 58
Effingham 79, Charleston 60
Effingham St. Anthony 66, Dieterich 49
Eldorado 68, Johnston City 34
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 71, Westmont 54
Elverado 60, Shawnee 28
Evanston Township 51, Maine South 37
Fairbury Prairie Central 62, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48
Fairfield 73, Edwards County 33
Fenwick 74, St. Rita 73, OT
Freeburg 58, Columbia 45
Fremd 49, Schaumburg 40
Fulton 78, Sherrard 62
Galesburg 64, Moline 38
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Donovan 40
Geneseo 76, Rock Island 62
Glenbard West 60, Downers North 49
Glenbrook South 57, Glenbrook North 36
Granite City 52, Edwardsville 46
Greenville 50, Hillsboro 42
Hall 73, Princeton 68
Hamilton County 53, Carmi White County 41
Hampshire 50, Prairie Ridge 32
Harlan 93, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 67
Heritage 65, Arthur-Okaw Christian 40
Highland Park 56, Maine East 37
Hinsdale South 51, Downers South 38
Hope Academy 60, Holy Trinity 30
Huntley 50, Algonquin (Jacobs) 38
IC Catholic 60, Riverside-Brookfield 59
Indian Creek 60, Aurora Christian 43
Joliet West 68, Plainfield Central 48
Kankakee Trinity Academy 46, Portage Christian, Ind. 45
Kenosha Bradford, Wis. 54, Lakes Community 51
Kewanee 77, St. Bede 48
LaMoille 46, Hinckley-Big Rock 40
Lake Forest 54, Gurnee Warren 44
Lake Park 51, Glenbard North 46
Latin 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 45
LeRoy 60, Heyworth 38
Lemont 62, Argo 46
Lena-Winslow 36, Lanark Eastland 33
Liberty 56, Macomb 44
Lincoln 73, Mt. Zion 20
Loyola 69, Providence-St. Mel 15
Manteno 54, Reed-Custer 43
Marion 49, Carbondale 43
Marshall 71, Flora 51
Massac County 63, Harrisburg 48
Midland 58, Woodland 29
Montverde Academy, Fla. 82, Whitney Young 56
Morton 45, Metamora 44, OT
Mount Vernon 60, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 34
Moweaqua Central A&M 80, Okaw Valley 47
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 64, Beardstown 61
Naperville Central 53, Naperville Neuqua Valley 47
Naperville North 58, Metea Valley 55
Nashville 49, Sparta 21
Newark 100, Kirkland Hiawatha 54
Niles North 78, Vernon Hills 51
Niles Notre Dame 63, Joliet Catholic 27
Niles West 57, Mather 32
Nokomis 69, Mount Olive 13
Normal Community 49, Peoria (H.S.) 48
Norris City (NCOE) 55, Hardin County 37
O’Fallon 54, Belleville East 50
Oak Lawn Community 60, Thornton Fractional North 51
Oak Lawn Richards 79, Hillcrest 67
Oak Park River Forest 70, Lyons 56
Okawville 46, Steeleville 36
Oswego East 61, Aurora (West Aurora) 47
Ottawa 60, Plano 55
Palatine 50, Hoffman Estates 36
Palmyra, Mo. 47, Mendon Unity 38
Pana 73, Carlinville 41
Pekin 54, Washington 45
Petersburg PORTA 63, Pleasant Plains 41
Pinckneyville 64, DuQuoin 28
Pittsfield 57, North Greene 53
Plainfield North 63, Yorkville 54
Putnam County 38, Ottawa Marquette 37
Quest Academy 70, Calvary 31
Quest Academy 70, Springfield Calvary 31
Quincy 57, East Moline United 33
Quincy Notre Dame 63, Joliet Catholic 27
Richwoods 66, Peoria Manual 44
Rock Falls 55, Dixon 34
Rockford Christian Life 61, Amboy 53
Rockford Jefferson 66, Rockford Guilford 60
Rockridge 45, Orion 30
Rolling Meadows 65, Prospect 60
Romeoville 60, Plainfield South 54
Roxana 75, Vandalia 67
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 68, Rochester 40
Sandwich 51, Parkview Christian Academy 48
Seneca 65, Mendota 38
Somonauk 82, Leland 26
South Beloit 50, Ashton-Franklin Center 48
South County 41, Raymond Lincolnwood 39
Springfield 55, Champaign St. Thomas More 41
Springfield Lanphier 75, Eisenhower 65
St. Charles North 66, St. Charles East 53
St. Francis 68, Chicago Christian 45
St. Ignatius 48, Providence 32
St. Patrick 68, Guerin 24
Stanford Olympia 65, Downs Tri-Valley 59
Sterling 62, Rock Island Alleman 46
Stevenson 74, Yorkville Christian 38
Taft 76, Walther Christian Academy 44
Thornton Fractional South 70, Evergreen Park 49
Tinley Park 52, Shepard 49
Tremont 87, Fisher 58
Trenton Wesclin 46, Salem 32
Tuscola 64, Champaign Judah Christian 52
Urbana 74, Peoria Notre Dame 70, OT
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 65, Arthur-Okaw Christian 40
Warrensburg-Latham 48, Maroa-Forsyth 36
Warsaw West Hancock 49, Barry (Western) 43
Wheaton North 40, Wheaton Warrenville South 24
Wheeling 66, Elk Grove 49
Williamsville 60, Buffalo Tri-City 50
Woodlawn 60, Waltonville 35
Zion Benton 68, Phillips 65
Conrad Tournament=
Gallatin County 55, Wayne City 54
North Clay 52, Cisne 43
McHenry Tournament=
Championship Bracket=
McHenry 61, Wauconda 34
Second Place Bracket=
Crystal Lake South 37, Marengo 19
Monmouth United Tournament=
Monmouth United 62, Biggsville West Central 35
Oswego High School Tournament=
Oswego 54, Minooka 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argo 59, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 47
Aurora (West Aurora) 50, Oswego East 38
Bethalto Civic Memorial 56, O’Fallon 41
Breese Central 48, Alton Marquette 38
Carlinville 38, Pana 35
Century 57, Pope County 43
Chicago (Clark) 44, Curie 29
Clemente 53, Raby 27
Downers South 48, Hinsdale South 16
Elk Grove 49, Wheeling 46
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 67, Walther Christian Academy 65
Evanston Township 54, Maine South 52
Fairbury Prairie Central 65, Gilman Iroquois West 15
Fieldcrest 61, Kewanee 40
Geneva 70, Batavia 44
Goreville 65, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 19
Grayslake Central 66, Harvard 28
Highland 45, Breese Mater Dei 44
Hoffman Estates 42, Belvidere 26
Indian Creek 45, Lisle 40
Johnsburg 38, Lakes Community 20
Joliet Catholic 57, Morris 25
Joliet West 56, Plainfield Central 30
Kenwood 61, Morgan Park 32
Lake Park 57, Glenbard North 36
Lincoln Way West 61, Sandburg 41
Lyons 57, Oak Park River Forest 25
Maine West 51, Deerfield 28
Manteno 55, Momence 37
McHenry 61, Wauconda 34
Morton 67, Washington 33
Nazareth 48, De La Salle 41
Oswego 48, Minooka 39
Palatine 50, Hoffman Estates 36
Palmyra, Mo. 47, Mendon Unity 38
Rich South 62, Providence 52
Riverside-Brookfield 57, IC Catholic 35
Rockford Auburn 72, Rockford Boylan 65
Rockford Guilford 59, Rockford Jefferson 26
Round Lake 46, Richmond-Burton 35
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Chatham Glenwood 48
Seneca 42, St. Bede 30
St. Charles North 52, St. Charles East 44
Wheaton Academy 42, Ridgewood 26
Wheaton North 40, Wheaton Warrenville South 24
Willowbrook 59, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 38
Woodstock North 51, Grayslake North 34
Yorkville 51, Plainfield North 39
Gibault Catholic Tournament=
Waterloo 50, Red Bud 29
Jacksonville Tournament=
Havana 42, Concord (Triopia) 36
Jacksonville Routt 61, Athens 30
Libertyville Tournament=
Conant 54, Streamwood 33
Libertyville 40, Niles West 27
Rolling Meadows 58, Vernon Hills 47
McHenry Tournament=
Championship Bracket=
DeKalb 41, Woodstock Marian 40
Sterling Shootout=
Richwoods 44, Rock Falls 41