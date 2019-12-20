BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 67, Shelbyville 53
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 84, Willowbrook 72
Blue Island Eisenhower 75, Bremen 32
Buffalo Grove 64, Hersey 50
Chicago (Austin) 74, Stephenson, Ga. 64
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 73, Thornwood 31
Chicago Uplift 61, Wells 44
Elverado 60, Shawnee 28
Evanston Township 51, Maine South 37
Fremd 49, Schaumburg 40
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Donovan 40
Glenbard West 60, Downers North 49
Hall 73, Princeton 68
Hope Academy 60, Holy Trinity 30
Huntley 50, Algonquin (Jacobs) 38
Indian Creek 60, Aurora Christian 43
Joliet West 68, Plainfield Central 48
Kankakee Trinity Academy 46, Portage Christian, Ind. 45
LeRoy 60, Heyworth 38
Lena-Winslow 36, Lanark Eastland 33
Loyola 69, Providence-St. Mel 15
Montverde Academy, Fla. 82, Whitney Young 56
Naperville Central 53, Naperville Neuqua Valley 47
Niles Notre Dame 63, Joliet Catholic 27
Oak Lawn Community 60, Thornton Fractional North 51
Ottawa 60, Plano 55
Palatine 50, Hoffman Estates 36
Palmyra, Mo. 47, Mendon Unity 38
Quest Academy 70, Springfield Calvary 31
Quincy Notre Dame 63, Joliet Catholic 27
Rockford Christian Life 61, Amboy 53
Rockridge 45, Orion 30
Sandwich 51, Parkview Christian Academy 48
Somonauk 82, Leland 26
St. Patrick 68, Guerin 24
Thornton Fractional South 70, Evergreen Park 49
Wheaton North 40, Wheaton Warrenville South 24
Wheeling 66, Elk Grove 49
Conrad Tournament=
North Clay 52, Cisne 43
McHenry Tournament=
Second Place Bracket=
Crystal Lake South 37, Marengo 19
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argo 59, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 47
Aurora (West Aurora) 50, Oswego East 38
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 84, Willowbrook 72
Breese Central 48, Alton Marquette 38
Carlinville 38, Pana 35
Century 57, Pope County 43
Chicago (Clark) 44, Curie 29
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 67, Walther Christian Academy 65
Indian Creek 45, Lisle 40
Johnsburg 38, Lakes Community 20
Joliet Catholic 57, Morris 25
Lake Park 57, Glenbard North 36
Lincoln Way West 61, Sandburg 41
Lyons 57, Oak Park River Forest 25
Manteno 55, Momence 37
McHenry 61, Wauconda 34
Oswego 48, Minooka 39
Palatine 50, Hoffman Estates 36
Palmyra, Mo. 47, Mendon Unity 38
Rich South 62, Providence 52
Riverside-Brookfield 57, IC Catholic 35
Rockford Guilford 59, Rockford Jefferson 26
Round Lake 46, Richmond-Burton 35
St. Charles North 52, St. Charles East 44
Wheaton Academy 42, Ridgewood 26
Wheaton North 40, Wheaton Warrenville South 24
Woodstock North 51, Grayslake North 34
Yorkville 51, Plainfield North 39
Jacksonville Tournament=
Jacksonville Routt 61, Athens 30
Libertyville Tournament=
Rolling Meadows 58, Vernon Hills 47
Sterling Shootout=
Richwoods 44, Rock Falls 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/