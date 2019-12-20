Updated on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 4:53 PM EST:

FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning, and then mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 43°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. Lows around 24°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 49°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 51°.

DISCUSSION:

Our temperature last night reached down to 11°. Temperatures were on track all night to reach the single digits in Zanesville as the winds had been calm a good majority of the overnight, but at around 6:15 AM we got a little breeze to pick up from the southwest. This little breeze likely mixed the air just enough to keep our temperatures level at 11°.

Satellite imagery as of 4:30 PM shows clear skies across the state. The temperature at KZZV at 4:00 PM was 32° with a dewpoint of 12° and a southwest wind at 9 mph.

A large area of high pressure is centered just off to our east this afternoon, and the latest surface chart puts the high pressure at 1034 mb which is pretty good. Given the temperatures are at 32° and we have a pretty dry air mass over us at this time, I went ahead and lowered tonight’s low temperature down from the 20° I had yesterday, to 17° for tonight. I am expecting that there will be a light southwest breeze through much of the night, and that should be enough to keep the temperatures from making a quick dive towards sunrise.

Otherwise, a weak trough of low pressure – which may act as a cold front – will slowly drift southwards from Lake Erie tonight, and should be located somewhere in the upper portion of the central part of Ohio by Friday Morning. This front will then drift back up to the north late Friday Morning as the southerly flow from the high pressure center increases a bit and brings in some warmer air into our area. Because of the presence of this front, combined with an upper level disturbance approaching from the west, I went ahead and made Friday Afternoon and Friday Night as mostly cloudy, and even the first part of Saturday. I was a bit hesitant to remove the precipitation coverage probability, but I am having a hard time finding any mid-level (or even low level) moisture. Nonetheless, if this disturbance shifts any more to the south when I am making the forecast tomorrow, I will likely put the 10% precipitation coverage probability back into the forecast for either Friday Night or early Saturday Morning.

Once the disturbance moves through by the end of Saturday, things are really going to get quiet for a few days as the jet stream appears to really slow down and nearly “flat-line” near the US-Canada border. This will allow for that area of high pressure to drift off towards New England by the middle of the weekend.

An interesting low pressure system will develop down along the Gulf Coast by the end of the weekend. Although our high pressure center will drift to New England, a new area of high pressure will develop right over us. This area of high pressure will prevent that Gulf Coast low pressure from moving towards us by the beginning of next week. In fact, that low pressure will likely struggle to even give us clouds due to the presence of that high pressure. The presence of this high pressure for us will likely continue the southerly wind flow in our area as we head into Monday, and that could help push our temperatures up to around 52° on Monday, and possibly up to 54° by Tuesday.

The forecast then gets a bit more active as we head into Wednesday. A new branch of the jet stream is looking like to form out of the Rockies early Wednesday Morning, and if things go the way they look now, it appears that a jet streak will emerge around the Texas panhandle, and this may allow for a center of low pressure to develop somewhere around Oklahoma or Kansas and then possibly move towards us. Because of this, I went ahead and pushed the rain shower precipitation coverage probabilities back to Tuesday (10%), Tuesday Night (20%), and Wednesday (30%). Likely, this scenario will change a bit.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

