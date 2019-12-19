Wimbledon appoints Sally Bolton as CEO after 2020 tournament

LONDON (AP) — The All England Club has appointed Sally Bolton to take over as chief executive in 2020.

Bolton will replace Richard Lewis, who announced in September that he will step down after next year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Bolton is currently serving as the All England Club’s strategic planning and operations director, having joined the Wimbledon organizer in 2016. She previously played a key role in delivering the 2013 Rugby League World Cup and served as managing director of the organizing committee for the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.

“In my four years working here to date I have learned what a special place the All England Club is and to be asked to lead such a fantastic organization through the next period of its history is a tremendous honor and privilege,” Bolton said. “We have some fascinating challenges and opportunities ahead of us, and I look forward to working with Richard to achieve a successful transition before he steps down.”

Lewis, who became CEO in 2012, said Bolton “is the ideal person to take on this wonderful role.”

___

