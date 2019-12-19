Thompson, Cavaliers to host Jackson Jr. and the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies (10-18, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers host Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers are 4-10 on their home court. Cleveland averages 15.9 turnovers and is 5-14 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Grizzlies are 5-7 in road games. Memphis is second in the Western Conference with 15.5 fast break points per game led by Dillon Brooks averaging 2.8.

The Cavaliers and Grizzlies meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.9 points per game while shooting 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. Darius Garland has averaged 11.9 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 18.9 points and is adding 3.2 rebounds. Tyus Jones has averaged 5.5 assists and scored 5.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 102.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.1 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 51.7 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Grizzlies: Grayson Allen: day to day (right ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.