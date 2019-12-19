Red Wings recall Pickard from Grand Rapids

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings recalled goalie Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The Red Wings announced the move Thursday. Pickard played one game for the Red Wings earlier this season, a loss at Philadelphia on Nov. 29.

The 27-year-old Pickard has played in 105 NHL games, posting a 2.96 goals-against average for Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit. He has a 3.03 GAA in 19 games for Grand Rapids this season.

Detroit plays at Toronto on Saturday night.

