Muskingum County Dog Warden Presents Budget

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – 2020 is approaching and as the general public prepares for a brand new year, local agencies are in the process of presenting budgets for the next fiscal year to the Muskingum County Board of Commissioners. Bryan Catlin, Muskingum County Dog Warden, says his department is preparing for the coming year by slightly altering what needs altered financially; while retaining the fiscally sound portions of the previous budget.

“Well, the plans are where we need to increase—where we need to stay the same, if we need to increase anywhere, if we need to lower anything. Basically, I think the salary maybe increased a little bit just to balance everything out. And mainly, I think we’re going to need to increase the veterinary expenses since we’ve been taking care of a lot more veterinary expenses than we used to in the past.”

Also anticipated in 2020 is the construction of a proposed new Dog Warden and Adoption Center facility in Falls Township.

“Right now, it’s still kind of on hold. We’re just working with the Commissioners and the Engineer’s Department just to get some of the designs ready—Falls Township, the Zoning Commission—just to get everything in the right, you know, direction to get the plans together and everything. As soon as that gets going in the right direction, we should be breaking ground and getting the facility ready.”

The Muskingum County Dog Warden has been experiencing an influx of calls in the final weeks of the year and encourages the public to consider adopting a furry friend.