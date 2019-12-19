Lions-Broncos Preview Capsule

DETROIT (3-10-1) AT DENVER (5-9)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Broncos by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Lions 5-9, Broncos 8-6

SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 7-5

LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Lions 24-12 on Sept. 27, 2015

LAST WEEK — Lions lost to Buccaneers 38-17; Broncos lost to Chiefs 23-3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 31, Broncos No. 22

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (21), PASS (7)

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (18), PASS (31)

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (18), PASS (30)

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (20), PASS (10)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Lions GM Bob Quinn, coach Matt Patricia told this week they will be retained next season despite 9-20-1 record last two seasons. … Detroit has lost seven straight, first time since closing 2012 with eight consecutive losses, and 10 of 11 games after 2-0-1 start. … QB Matthew Stafford put on IR after missing six games with back, hip injuries. … Rookie QB David Blough had declining rating each of three starts. Blough is 70 for 121, 745 yards, three TDs, five INTs. … RB Wes Hills ran for two TDs last week, joining Isaiah Crowell as undrafted rookies with two rushing scores in NFL debut since 1968. … WR Kenny Golladay has league-high 10 TD receptions, first Lion with 1,000-plus yards receiving and double-digit TD catches since Calvin Johnson 2013. … LB Jahlani Tavai only rookie with 50 tackles, five for losses, two sacks, interception. … Broncos mired in three-year sub-.500 stretch for first time since early 1970s. … Broncos SS Kareem Jackson suspended over DUI case, Trey Marshall gets first career start in his place. … Rookie QB Drew Lock has INT in each of three starts. … RB Phillip Lindsay needs 151 rushing yards to become fourth player in franchise history with 1,000-yard seasons in first two years. … WR Courtland Sutton has career highs with 1,019 yards receiving and six TD catches. … TE Noah Fant leads all rookie TEs with 37 catches for 537 yards and ranks second with three TD receptions. … OLB Von Miller has sack in three of last four games; he was incorrectly ruled offside on fourth sack when he timed jump perfectly. … ILB Todd Davis has six consecutive games with 10-plus tackles. … DE Shelby Harris had second multi-sack game of season last week. … FS Justin Simmons had career-high fourth INT last week, only second red-zone turnover by Patrick Mahomes. Simmons has four pass breakups in last two games. … CB Chris Harris Jr. one of four in NFL with INT each of last nine seasons. Harris needs another pick to post eighth consecutive season with multiple INTs. … Fantasy tip: Sutton set up for big game vs. No. 31 defense against pass especially following Pro Bowl snub.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL