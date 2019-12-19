German lifts N. Illinois past Chicago State 75-60

CHICAGO (AP) — Eugene German scored 22 points as Northern Illinois beat Chicago State 75-60 on Thursday night, halting a three-game losing streak.

Tyler Cochran added a career-high 14 points for Northern Illinois (7-5). Lacey James added 12 points and seven rebounds. Trendon Hankerson had 9 points for the Huskies.

Xavier Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (4-9). Jace Colley added 13 points. Andrew Lewis had six rebounds.

The Cougars trailed by as many as 23 points before launching an 11-2 run to get as close as 70-57 and force a Northern Illinois timeout with 2:22 remaining.

Northern Illinois plays Green Bay at home on Saturday. Chicago State matches up against Indiana State on the road on Sunday.

