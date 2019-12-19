Blackshear Jr., Florida host Utah State

Utah State (11-2) vs. Florida (7-3)

BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Justin Bean and Utah State will take on Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Florida. The junior Bean is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games. Blackshear, a senior, is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Florida’s Blackshear has averaged 12.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Aggies, Bean has averaged 14 points and 11.6 rebounds while Sam Merrill has put up 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.BRILLIANT BLACKSHEAR JR.: Blackshear has connected on 26.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Utah State’s Brock Miller has attempted 87 3-pointers and connected on 31 percent of them, and is 8 for 27 over the last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gators. Florida has 31 assists on 76 field goals (40.8 percent) over its past three outings while Utah State has assists on 45 of 83 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 79.5 points per game.

