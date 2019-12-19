AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 31 19 9 1 2 41 109 79 Hartford 30 16 7 2 5 39 83 81 Hershey 28 14 9 2 3 33 75 77 WB/Scranton 29 14 11 3 1 32 79 88 Springfield 30 15 14 1 0 31 89 85 Charlotte 28 13 12 3 0 29 80 80 Lehigh Valley 28 11 12 1 4 27 66 77 Bridgeport 30 11 15 3 1 26 66 100 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 27 18 5 2 2 40 89 62 Toronto 27 17 7 2 1 37 94 78 Utica 29 16 10 1 2 35 103 88 Laval 31 15 12 3 1 34 86 93 Belleville 27 16 10 1 0 33 95 88 Syracuse 28 15 11 2 0 32 91 89 Cleveland 28 13 12 1 2 29 82 75 Binghamton 28 9 15 4 0 22 74 98 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 30 21 4 3 2 47 105 70 Rockford 27 16 10 0 1 33 79 80 Iowa 29 14 11 2 2 32 79 88 Manitoba 30 14 16 0 0 28 83 89 Chicago 30 13 15 2 0 28 76 90 San Antonio 30 10 12 5 3 28 82 87 Grand Rapids 29 12 14 1 2 27 87 101 Texas 28 11 14 1 2 25 80 99 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 26 21 5 0 0 42 95 63 Stockton 26 17 5 2 2 38 104 83 Ontario 28 13 11 3 1 30 76 95 Colorado 25 12 10 2 1 27 72 74 Bakersfield 25 10 11 3 1 24 71 88 San Diego 23 10 11 1 1 22 73 73 San Jose 25 9 14 0 2 20 84 89

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Hartford 3

Rockford 3, Laval 2, SO

Colorado 5, Manitoba 3

Grand Rapids 3, San Diego 2, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Syracuse 2

Charlotte 7, Hartford 1

Utica 4, Belleville 3

Binghamton 2, Rochester 1

Providence 6, WB/Scranton 0

Milwaukee 2, San Antonio 1

Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa 4, Stockton 3, OT

Ontario 4, San Jose 3

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.