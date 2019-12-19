AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|31
|19
|9
|1
|2
|41
|109
|79
|Hartford
|30
|16
|7
|2
|5
|39
|83
|81
|Hershey
|28
|14
|9
|2
|3
|33
|75
|77
|WB/Scranton
|29
|14
|11
|3
|1
|32
|79
|88
|Springfield
|30
|15
|14
|1
|0
|31
|89
|85
|Charlotte
|28
|13
|12
|3
|0
|29
|80
|80
|Lehigh Valley
|28
|11
|12
|1
|4
|27
|66
|77
|Bridgeport
|30
|11
|15
|3
|1
|26
|66
|100
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|27
|18
|5
|2
|2
|40
|89
|62
|Toronto
|27
|17
|7
|2
|1
|37
|94
|78
|Utica
|29
|16
|10
|1
|2
|35
|103
|88
|Laval
|31
|15
|12
|3
|1
|34
|86
|93
|Belleville
|27
|16
|10
|1
|0
|33
|95
|88
|Syracuse
|28
|15
|11
|2
|0
|32
|91
|89
|Cleveland
|28
|13
|12
|1
|2
|29
|82
|75
|Binghamton
|28
|9
|15
|4
|0
|22
|74
|98
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|30
|21
|4
|3
|2
|47
|105
|70
|Rockford
|27
|16
|10
|0
|1
|33
|79
|80
|Iowa
|29
|14
|11
|2
|2
|32
|79
|88
|Manitoba
|30
|14
|16
|0
|0
|28
|83
|89
|Chicago
|30
|13
|15
|2
|0
|28
|76
|90
|San Antonio
|30
|10
|12
|5
|3
|28
|82
|87
|Grand Rapids
|29
|12
|14
|1
|2
|27
|87
|101
|Texas
|28
|11
|14
|1
|2
|25
|80
|99
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|26
|21
|5
|0
|0
|42
|95
|63
|Stockton
|26
|17
|5
|2
|2
|38
|104
|83
|Ontario
|28
|13
|11
|3
|1
|30
|76
|95
|Colorado
|25
|12
|10
|2
|1
|27
|72
|74
|Bakersfield
|25
|10
|11
|3
|1
|24
|71
|88
|San Diego
|23
|10
|11
|1
|1
|22
|73
|73
|San Jose
|25
|9
|14
|0
|2
|20
|84
|89
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte 6, Hartford 3
Rockford 3, Laval 2, SO
Colorado 5, Manitoba 3
Grand Rapids 3, San Diego 2, SO
|Wednesday’s Games
Bridgeport 3, Syracuse 2
Charlotte 7, Hartford 1
Utica 4, Belleville 3
Binghamton 2, Rochester 1
Providence 6, WB/Scranton 0
Milwaukee 2, San Antonio 1
Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa 4, Stockton 3, OT
Ontario 4, San Jose 3
|Friday’s Games
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 1 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.