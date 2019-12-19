THURSDAY 12/19:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Cold. High 32°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Not as Cold Low 20°

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Warmer. High 40°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly sunny and cold Thursday across SE Ohio, with highs closer to the Freezing Mark this afternoon. A light breeze from time to time will make it feel slightly colder.

Skies will remain mostly clear during the overnight, with lows around 20.

A quiet and warmer pattern moves into the region as we end this week into the weekend. Highs will be near 40 on Friday, and into the low to mid 40s this weekend.

Temperatures will even be warmer as we head into next week, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 Monday through Christmas Day!

Have a Great Thursday!

