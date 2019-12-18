Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday NFL

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 18 Villanova at Wells Fargo Center, Noon

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Eastern Washington, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Kentucky at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon vs. Texas Southern, 10:30 p.m.

No. 11 Memphis vs. Jackson State, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Auburn vs. Lehigh, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Dayton vs. Colorado at the United Center, 6:30 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan vs. Presbyterian, Noon

No. 15 Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Arizona vs. St. John’s at the Chase Center, San Francisco, 10 p.m.

No. 17 Butler vs. Purdue at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Florida State vs. South Florida at BB&T Center, Sunrise, Fla., Noon

No. 20 San Diego State vs. Utah at the Staples Center, 6:30 p.m.

No. 21 Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State, 1 p.m.

No. 24 Texas Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley, 2 p.m.

No. 25 West Virginia at Youngstown State, 1 p.m.

Women

No. 3 Oregon vs. Kansas State, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Texas A&M vs. Montana State at Mario Morales Coliseum, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 1:30 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky at California, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Arizona vs. UC Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan State vs. No. 22 West Virginia at the Harold & Ted Alfond Sports Center, Winter Park, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

No. 21 Arkansas vs. Little Rock at Verizon Arena, North Little Rock, Ark., 2 p.m.

No. 23 Tennessee at Portland State, 5 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

BOWL GAMES

Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: NC A&T vs. Alcorn State, Noon

New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State, 2 p.m.

Cure Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern, 2:30 p.m.

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl: SMU vs. FAU, 3:30 p.m.

Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.: FIU vs. Arkansas State, 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans Bowl: UAB vs. Appalachian State, 9 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Golf

European Tour/PGA Tour of Australasia, Australian PGA Championship, Gold Coast

Sunday NFL

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 9 Virginia vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m.

No. 22 Washington vs. Ball State at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

Women

No. 1 Stanford at Texas, 1 p.m.

No. 2 UConn vs. Oklahoma at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m.

No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 25 South Dakota, Noon

No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 24 Michigan at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 1:30 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA at No. 12 Indiana, Noon

No. 22 West Virginia vs. Syracuse at the Harold & Ted Alfond Sports Center, Winter Park, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Golf

European Tour/PGA Tour of Australasia, Australian PGA Championship, Gold Coast