Thompson, Kelley lead Oregon State to 88-78 win over UTSA

Sports
Associated Press0

HOUSTON (AP) — Ethan Thompson and Kylor Kelley each scored 23 points and Oregon State beat Texas-San Antonio 88-78 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight win.

Thompson shot 8 of 11 from the field, and Kelley was 7 of 8 as Oregon State (9-1) shot 56% overall and made 25 of 39 free throws.

Tres Tinkle finished with 11 points, and Sean Miller-Moore had 10 for Oregon State.

Jhivvan Jackson, who came in as the nation’s leading scorer at 25.2 points a game, scored 28 points on 10-of-21 shooting for the Roadrunners (4-7). Keaton Wallace added 21 points and UTSA shot 45% from the floor, including 15 of 33 on 3-pointers.

The Beavers never trailed and used an 11-2 run to take their largest lead at 38-24 on a Roman Silva layup with four minutes left in the first half. UTSA cut the lead to 41-34 at the half.

Oregon State scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 50-34 lead on a Thompson 3-pointer, and UTSA got no closer than six the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: OSU’s size was too much for the Roadrunners as the Beavers dominated the points in the paint, 44-14. The Beavers need to find other scoring option outside Kelley, Thompson and Tinkle, who entered as Oregon State’s leading scorer but was in foul trouble throughout.

UTSA: The Roadrunners held the edge in points off turnovers 20-18 and outrebounded the Beavers 37-35. UTSA did well passing the ball around, finishing with 16 assists on 27 made field goals.

UP NEXT

Oregon State faces Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday.

UTSA hosts Illinois State on Saturday.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Last in NFL in field goals, Titans sign 5th different kicker

Associated Press

Toronto’s Marc Gasol leaves game with hamstring injury

Associated Press

Jaguars fire Coughlin amid 3rd season, following NFLPA shot

Associated Press