S. Zanesville Church Donates Hundreds of Food Baskets

S. ZANESVILLE, Ohio — “We have bread, cereal, peanut butter, jell-o, bologna, hot dogs, mac-n-cheese, chicken, things that kids would want to eat for their lunch. Mainly we’re talking for the kids.”

Pastor Eric Gibson and his wife run New Covenant Church on Shawnee Ave. in S. Zanesville. They are supplying at-risk families with some extra food going into the holidays.

“We do serve people; we have the once a month produce giveaway up at Village Park. Also, then through the week we have a food giveaway here at New Covenant Church.”

The families receiving the donated food were randomly picked from a list the church compiled previously.

“The families have already been contacted. We have them come in ten at a time, every half hour so there’s no chaos,” Gibson tells WHIZ News.

The pastor says there were no strings attached to the food giveaway.