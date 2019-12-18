Buffalo Sabres (16-12-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (18-11-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Eichel and Buffalo take on Philadelphia. He currently ranks fifth in the in the league with 50 points, scoring 24 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Flyers are 13-4-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has converted on 17.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 20 power-play goals.

The Sabres are 9-8-4 in conference matchups. Buffalo has given up 25 power-play goals, stopping 75.5% of opponent chances.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 29 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 18 assists. James van Riemsdyk has recorded four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Eichel leads the Sabres with a plus-14 in 35 games played this season. Victor Olofsson has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-2-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper body), Tyler Pitlick: day to day (concussion).

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.