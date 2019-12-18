Davis, Navy host Mt. St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s (3-8) vs. Navy (5-4)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Damian Chong Qui and Mount St. Mary’s will go up against Cam Davis and Navy. The sophomore Chong Qui is averaging 16 points over the last five games. Davis, a junior, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Chong Qui is averaging 11.8 points to lead the way for the Mountaineers. Malik Jefferson is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Midshipmen have been led by Davis, who is averaging 14.2 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Chong Qui has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-6 when it allows at least 64 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Midshipmen have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Navy has 33 assists on 60 field goals (55 percent) across its past three games while Mount St. Mary’s has assists on 30 of 65 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Navy defense has allowed only 58.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Midshipmen 18th among Division I teams. The Mount St. Mary’s offense has averaged 62.8 points through 11 games (ranked 263rd, nationally).

