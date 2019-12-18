Conference play starts for CCU, Troy

Coastal Carolina (7-4, 0-0) vs. Troy (4-7, 0-0)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina and Troy meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Coastal Carolina finished with nine wins and 10 losses, while Troy won five games and lost 13.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Troy’s Zay Williams has averaged 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while Darian Adams has put up 13.4 points. For the Chanticleers, DeVante’ Jones has averaged 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and six assists while Keishawn Brewton has put up 16.5 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Troy is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Coastal Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Chanticleers are 2-4 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an average of 84.2 points per game. The Chanticleers have averaged 97.3 per game over their four-game winning streak.

