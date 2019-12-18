Cole, Yankees finalize record $324M, 9-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have finalized a record $324 million, nine-year contract.

The 29-year-old right-hander was to be introduced during a news conference at Yankee Stadium, where his face appeared on the large video boards outside the ballpark on Wednesday morning.

Cole’s deal is the largest for a pitcher in both its total and its average annual value of $36 million.

It appears to be the longest contract for a pitcher since Wayne Garland’s $2.3 million, 10-year deal with Cleveland before the 1976 season.

Cole was 20-5 with an AL-leading 2.50 ERA and a major league-leading 326 strikeouts for Houston last season.

To clear a roster spot, the Yankees designated right-hander Chance Adams for assignment.

